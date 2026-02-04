Crunch Faces Backlash After Leaked ICE Memo From Texas Franchise

Crunch Fitness is responding to backlash after an immigration-enforcement-related memo from one Texas franchise spread online.

The gym is the latest national brand caught navigating the immigration flash point — even though the internal document was only meant for a handful of locations.

The memo, which was leaked in a now-deleted Reddit post last week, was issued by Austin-based Undefeated Tribe Operating Company LLC. The franchisee operates roughly 40 of the company’s 500 gyms, according to recent press releases.

In the memo, the franchise said its policy was to “cooperate with any law enforcement officer,” including ICE.

Under a subsection titled “what to expect during a raid,” the franchise told employees that some ICE raids “can last hours” and could include searches of “offices, lockers, or computers” — all searches that would require a judicial warrant. Staff were instructed to contact management, keep members calm, and tell them “not to interfere with the agents.” The franchisee and its owner didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

The guidance quickly sparked criticism online, with dozens of users across TikTok, Instagram, X, and Reddit saying they had canceled their Crunch memberships in protest.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Crunch told Business Insider the memo “does not represent Crunch Fitness’s corporate policy.” The spokesperson also said the gym’s lobby is the only area law enforcement can access without a warrant.

“This approach is consistent with Crunch’s standards and our long-standing commitment to maintaining welcoming, safe spaces for our members and employees,” the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Crunch Fitness’ national social media account distanced itself from the franchise’s memo, saying the internal document had been “misinterpreted.”

Business Insider spoke with front-end managers and staff at eight Crunch locations across the US. All requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Two managers said they had discussed potential ICE scenarios directly with their franchise owners — not with Crunch’s corporate office. Front-end staff said they had not received guidance from the national brand, and three employees said they were unsure of any ICE policy as of Monday.

Every employee interviewed said they had read the leaked memo from the Texas franchise.

Online reaction has been divided. While several users said they were canceling memberships, others argued that customers were unfairly blaming Crunch’s corporate brand for the actions of a single franchise operator.

The controversy comes amid heightened public scrutiny of corporate relationships with federal immigration enforcement, particularly after two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

In early January, Hilton Hotels faced backlash after one of its Minnesota franchises denied ICE agents access. Hilton removed the location from its system shortly afterward. Rental car giant Enterprise also faced protests after social media users accused the company of providing vehicles to federal agents.

Activists have been calling for a national strike on billion-dollar businesses amid the rising tensions.