NFL Pro Bowl: Shedeur Sanders and others are playing flag football Tuesday of Super Bowl Week — with Olympics in mind

The NFL’s Pro Bowl is being played Tuesday night in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX this weekend.

But why?

Yahoo Sports first reported on the move in New York at the fall owners meetings. Here’s a guide to what you need to know about the game.

When and where is the Pro Bowl?

8 p.m. ET Tuesday, at Moscone Center in San Francisco

How can I watch the Pro Bowl?

It will be televised on ESPN.

What is the Pro Bowl format?

Flag football, 50-yard playing field, two 10-yard end zones, touchdowns worth 6 points, with teams allowed to try for 1 point after from the 5-yard line or 2 points after from the 10

Who is playing in the Pro Bowl, and why are some stars skipping it?

Shedeur Sanders, Joe Burrow and other big names. Fans voted on the initial rosters, but for various reasons several high-profile replacements have been selected.

Sanders was selected as a replacement for Drake Maye, who will lead the Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Seahawks. Burrow is replacing injured Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Joe Flacco, the AFC’s third QB, is also replacing an injured Justin Herbert of the Chargers.

The NFC quarterbacks include Detroit’s Jared Goff, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Here are the full Pro Bowl rosters for the NFC and AFC.

The coaches are two 49ers legends, with Steve Young coaching the AFC and Jerry Rice leading the NFC.

The answers to these questions are intertwined, so we’ll lump them together. The format of the Pro Bowl shifted to include flag football and skills competitions starting with the 2023 event, in response to feedback from coaches, players and others involved. This was in part to minimize the risk of injury and to refresh an event that had become stagnant overall.

The focus has now moved toward the flag football element with the Olympics in mind. As reported by Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein this past fall at the annual league meetings in New York, the NFL is committed to spotlighting flag football on a global stage ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, when the sport will be introduced into competition for the first time and NFL players will have opportunities to participate.

“We’re committed to this flag football format,” NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said in the fall. “This is clearly rooted in our commitment to flag and making sure we’re honoring players in the right way. There’s a broader strategic play here, and that’s one of the main reasons we brought it into Super Bowl week.”

Why are they playing the Pro Bowl in a convention center?

NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly addressed this too in the fall. He acknowledged the Moscone Center’s capacity will be smaller than recent Pro Bowl venues, but the game will nonetheless be ticketed. It’s a necessary evil, if you will, of the Pro Bowl being spotlighted during Super Week.

What is the future of the Pro Bowl?

Per Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, expect this flag football-in-the-Super-Bowl-host-city format to continue to the Super Bowl’s 2027 stage in Los Angeles, which will also host the Olympics in 2028.

There could be, however, a growing issue with player participation. New York Jets QB Justin Fields reportedly declined to participate this year to focus on his offseason training, and that might become a more common thing as there isn’t a ton of upside to taking part.

Players on the winning team will reportedly get $96,000 each, while players on the losing team will reportedly receive $48,000 each. That’s a great chunk of change to you and me and a lot of NFL players who line the middle and back ends of rosters — but not to the stars people will pay and watch to see.

Still, there figures to be enough participation from players and backing from the NFL to continue through the target year of the 2028 Olympics. After that, who knows.