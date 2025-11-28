Current price of gold: November 26, 2025

At 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 26, 2025, gold was valued at $4,151 per ounce. That’s a $30 uptick from yesterday morning and about a $1,515 gain over the past year.

Gold price per ounce % Change Price of gold yesterday $4,121 -0.72% Price of gold 1 month ago $3,982 -4.07% Price of gold 1 year ago $2,636 -36.50% Price of gold yesterday $4,121 -0.72% Price of gold 1 month ago $3,982 -4.07% Price of gold 1 year ago $2,636 -36.50%

If you want an investment that isn’t directly impacted by inflation variance, gold may fit the bill. Gold has a long-term record of appreciating in value. One of the more common ways of buying and holding gold is a gold IRA. It’s also a practical choice for those who want to avoid the cost and burden of storing physical gold.

Historical gold price chart

Gold doesn’t outperform traditional stocks in every financial situation. In strong economic climates, stocks can deliver higher returns over both short and long periods. From 1971 to 2024, stocks averaged 10.7% in annual returns, while gold averaged 7.9%.

But in uncertain economic times, gold is seen as a safe, risk-averse asset. That’s why many people view it more as a store of value than a typical investment like stocks or bonds.

What does “spot gold” mean?

The spot gold price is the rate for immediate transactions when buying gold over-the-counter. This figure helps investors track real-time demand and trends. Simply put, a higher spot price reflects greater demand. Unlike futures, the spot price is for instant settlement.

When the future price is above the spot price, it’s called contango, which is common for commodities with high storage costs. If the futures price is below the spot price, it’s known as backwardation.

Many factors can affect the spot price, causing frequent changes. Active gold investors need to be prepared for this volatility.

What is price spread in gold trading?

A price spread is the difference between the buying and selling price of an asset.

In gold trading, the ask price is what you pay to buy, and the bid price is what you receive when selling. The bid is always lower than the ask.

A smaller spread means the market is more liquid. When spreads are tight, it suggests strong demand for gold.

Check Out Our Daily Rates Reports

How to invest in gold

If you picture gold investing as diving into a pile of coins, you’re only half right. While you can buy physical bars, coins, or jewelry, gold is often traded as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Popular gold investment options include:

Gold bars: Also called bullion, sold by weight, with purity and manufacturer details stamped on the bar. Gold rounds are essentially the same, with the only notable difference being the shape of the bullion.

Also called bullion, sold by weight, with purity and manufacturer details stamped on the bar. Gold rounds are essentially the same, with the only notable difference being the shape of the bullion. Gold coins: Collectible coins like the American Gold Eagle, often priced higher than bars of the same weight due to rarity.

Collectible coins like the American Gold Eagle, often priced higher than bars of the same weight due to rarity. Gold jewelry: Priced above gold content for design and craftsmanship.

Priced above gold content for design and craftsmanship. Gold futures contracts: Agreements to buy gold at a set price in the future, allowing speculation without handling the physical metal.

Agreements to buy gold at a set price in the future, allowing speculation without handling the physical metal. Gold funds: Mutual funds or ETFs invested in gold assets, with values tied to the underlying portfolio.

Is it a good time to invest in gold?

Whether now is the best time to invest in gold is open to interpretation. Still, adding gold can help diversify your portfolio and reduce market volatility.

Gold remains a steady asset in today’s unpredictable market. Prices have soared to all-time highs, up over 25% since the beginning of 2025, fueled by inflation and uncertainty. Many experts suggest this is a good time to diversify with gold.

Current precious metals prices as of 9:50 a.m. ET on Nov. 26, 2025

Precious Metal Price per ounce Gold $4,151 Silver $52 Platinum $1,566 Palladium $1,411 Gold $4,151 Silver $52 Platinum $1,566 Palladium $1,411

Silver, platinum, and palladium are also favored by investors. Gold is generally less volatile than silver, which can fluctuate widely in a single day. Silver’s industrial uses make it more responsive to economic changes.

Platinum and palladium act similarly to silver. While they offer diversification, they tend to be more volatile than gold.

The takeaway

The U.S. economy has been unsettled, with ongoing inflation having a significant impact. Gold can serve as an inflation hedge in your portfolio. Thanks to various purchase methods, it’s a relatively accessible asset for most investors. Whether you invest through a gold IRA or a more hands-on account, gold can help you reach both short- and long-term financial targets.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best way to own gold? Many investors choose gold ETFs, which offer a managed portfolio of easily traded assets.

Is gold a good investment? Gold is often a solid choice for those seeking diversification and protection from inflation. There are many accessible ways to invest.