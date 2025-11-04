Dallas Stars to host ’27 Stadium Series game at AT&T Stadium

Hockey is coming to Jerry World.

The Dallas Stars will host the 2027 NHL Stadium Series game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2027. The game will air on ABC. The announcement was made on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

No opponent was announced for the Stars, but fellow Western Conference contenders such as the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights could be in the mix. The Stars have appeared in only one NHL outdoor game, hosting the 2020 Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. The official attendance for that 4-2 Stars’ victory over the Nashville Predators was 85,630, currently the third-largest crowd for an NHL outdoor game.

There were discussions about the Stars playing that game at AT&T Stadium before the Cotton Bowl was selected as the venue.

“Five years ago, the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended Outdoor Game in League history. We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fanbase,” Dallas Stars owner and governor Tom Gaglardi said. “We would like to thank NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for their support in making this game a reality. AT&T Stadium is one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and is the perfect place to host our next outdoor game.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Though AT&T Stadium has hosted football, basketball, soccer and two WrestleManias, this will be the first hockey game played in the 16-year-old stadium, which has a capacity of over 80,000. It offers the NHL a climate-controlled environment for the Stadium Series as a retractable-roof stadium.

The Stars have been one of the NHL’s most successful teams in recent seasons, having made the Western Conference finals in three straight seasons. Unfortunately, that’s where their journey ended each time, losing to the Golden Knights (2023) and the Edmonton Oilers twice (2024-25).

The NHL introduced the Stadium Series in 2014 to bring outdoor hockey to football venues that might not work schedule-wise for a Winter Classic. The Stadium Series had seen hockey played at NFL venues, U.S. service academies and college football stadiums like Ohio Stadium, where 94,751 watched the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the Detroit Red Wings last March.

The next Stadium Series is scheduled for Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Boston Bruins.