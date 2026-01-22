Dallas weather: Extreme Cold Watch in effect as wind chills hit -6°; snow totals could reach multiple inches

article

Are you geared up, North Texas? A Winter Storm Watch and an Extreme Cold Watch are in effect as multiple inches of snow and sleet are expected. Temperatures later this weekend will struggle to climb above single digits in most areas, with wind chills dropping below zero.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the incoming extreme weather.

Texas Weather: Winter Storm January 2026

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. An Extreme Cold Watch will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, meaning travel could be dangerous until Monday evening.

A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday, according to the NWS. Power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.

Snow and sleet timing

While the forecast remains susceptible to change (last updated Thursday morning), current data suggests a transition from cold rain to a wintry mix beginning Friday.

North of DFW (Sherman, Paris, Graham): Sleet is expected to begin around 6 p.m. Friday, transitioning to mostly snow by Saturday. Significant accumulation is expected around 6 a.m. Saturday.

DFW Metroplex: Sleet is forecast to begin around 10 p.m. Friday and continue into Saturday morning, ending as snow Saturday night. Significant impacts are expected by 10 a.m. Saturday.

South of DFW (Waco, Palestine, Killeen): Freezing rain is expected Friday night, transitioning to sleet by early Saturday. The mix will likely arrive around 10 a.m. Saturday.

How many inches of snow this weekend in Dallas?

Accumulating ice from freezing rain will occur before the transition to sleet and snow, the NWS says. Residents should prepare for icy roads and weighed-down power lines.

Ice: Much of the area could see 0.25 to 0.5 inches of ice.

Sleet/Snow: Totals of 2 to 5 inches are forecast for areas north of Interstate 20.

Metroplex: Combined snow and sleet amounts in Dallas-Fort Worth are projected to be between 2 and 4 inches.

By Saturday evening, travel across most of the region will likely be impacted by accumulations.

Extreme Cold Warning

In addition to the wintry mix, dangerously cold temperatures will sweep through the region. Wind chills in Dallas-Fort Worth will make the air feel like minus 3 degrees on Sunday.

While low temperatures will reach roughly 8 degrees, some areas northwest of the Metroplex could see wind chills as low as minus 6. Throughout North Texas, lows will remain in the teens or single digits.

How to prepare for winter storm

With a 50% chance that temperatures will drop below 10 degrees Saturday and Sunday nights, plumbing is at high risk. Follow these steps now:

Insulate Pipes: Wrap exposed pipes in attics, crawl spaces, and along outside walls.

Disconnect Hoses: Remove garden hoses and sprinklers. If you have an outdoor shutoff valve, turn it off and drain the line.

Drip Faucets: A slow drip from faucets near exterior walls can prevent pressure buildup and pipe bursts.

Open Cabinets: Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warm air to reach pipes.

Maintain Heat: Keep your thermostat at a consistent temperature; never set it lower than 55 degrees.

Winter Weather Checklist

The NWS recommends completing all preparations before the front arrives Friday:

Stock at least three days of nonperishable food, water, and medications.

Bring pets indoors.

Gather flashlights, batteries, and blankets.

Fill vehicle gas tanks and check emergency car kits.

What is a Winter Weather Watch vs. Warning?

A Winter Storm Watch is issued 24 to 72 hours before an event when significant wintry weather is possible but the exact timing is still uncertain.

A Warning means the storm is imminent or occurring. When a Warning is issued, it is time to take immediate action and stay off the roads.

State of Emergency Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources Tuesday. State agencies, including the Texas National Guard and the Department of Public Safety, are mobilizing to assist with infrastructure impacts and stranded motorists.

School Closings

It is unclear at this time whether North Texas schools will be closed early next week, as most districts wait for the front to arrive before making final calls. However, significant changes have already been made to school schedules and athletic events across the DFW Metroplex.

FULL LIST OF CANCELED ACTIVITIES IN NORTH TEXAS

7-Day Forecast

Thursday will be the last mild day of the week, featuring highs in the low 60s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of Friday will feature liquid rain, but a changeover to frozen precipitation is expected between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., beginning along the Red River before moving into the Metroplex and eventually further south.

Wintry precipitation will continue through Saturday before shifting east on Sunday. Once temperatures hit the freezing mark, the region will stay at that level or colder for roughly 72 hours. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens, with wind chill values as low as minus 5 degrees. Travel impacts are likely and power outages are possible throughout the weekend.

