Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry fall outside cutline at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

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Highlights | Round 2 | Zurich Classic
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Written by Adam Stanley
Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka were quick to pair up for the 2026 edition of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but unfortunately, they’re also quick to exit.
The major champions both came into the week with some momentum after the Masters, and although they played steady through 36 holes, they ended up falling just one shot outside of the cutline, which came at 10-under par.
Koepka and Lowry shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday and a 3-under 69 on Friday, making birdies on two of their final five holes. Lowry ended up missing a 9-footer for a final birdie on the par-3 ninth (their final hole of the day after starting on No. 10) that would have seen them make the cut on the number – alas, it was not to be this week.
They weren’t, of course, the only notable team to miss the cut this week in New Orleans.
Tony Finau and Max Greyserman also finished at 9 under while Michael Brennan and Johnny Keefer – who shot an 11-under 61 in the opening round – struggled with a 3-over 75 in alternate shot.
Michael Brennan goes shirtless in attempt to hit shot out of water at Zurich Classic
Amongst those who made the cut on the number were two groups who had some final-hole dramatics to make the weekend.
Lanto Griffin and Ben Kohles made three birdies in their final five holes – after making three bogeys in a four-hole stretch after they made the turn – including a 34-foot bomb on their final hole of the day. David Lipsky and Rico Hoey made a bogey on their penultimate hole of the day but got it right back to finish at 10 under after Lipsky holed a tidy pitch from a greenside bunker.
Brown/Clanton makes birdie on No. 9 at Zurich Classic
Other pairings to make the cut include the last group of the week that came together in the field, Ryan Gerard and rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju, along with young stars Luke Clanton and Blades Brown. Brown, 18, has had three top-three finishes in his last four starts across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, including a runner-up last week at the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya.
Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer lead the way at 16 under through 36 holes. And even those teams at 10 under – finding the weekend right on the number – are certainly not out of it, given Saturday will be the lower scoring four-ball format.
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