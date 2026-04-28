Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry fall outside cutline at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Koepka and Lowry shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday and a 3-under 69 on Friday, making birdies on two of their final five holes. Lowry ended up missing a 9-footer for a final birdie on the par-3 ninth (their final hole of the day after starting on No. 10) that would have seen them make the cut on the number – alas, it was not to be this week.