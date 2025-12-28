Dangerous winter storm underway today through Monday morning

We’re now into the main phase of this winter storm and this will be a high-impact event with heavy snow, very strong northwest wind gusts and dangerous travel through tonight and into early Monday. The western edge of the Winter Weather Advisory and Blizzard Warning is already in effect this morning, with conditions continuing to worsen as the storm pushes east. In the Mankato/North Mankato area, the Blizzard Warning goes into effect at 9am Sunday and continues through 9am Monday. The western edge of the Blizzard Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 6am Sunday.

Watches, Warnings and Advisories This image updates in real time as conditions change.

TIMING: Snow is already moving through South Dakota and western Minnesota early this morning and will continue spreading east across Minnesota through the morning and early afternoon. The worst conditions will expand from west to east through mid to late morning. The Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota will see snow and wind ramp up late morning into early afternoon. Snow will gradually end from west to east early Monday morning, but blowing snow will likely linger.

SNOW AND IMPACTS: The heaviest snow remains focused from central and south-central into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where 5 to 10 inches is likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall amounts decrease farther west, but even areas with lower totals may see near-blizzard conditions due to the very strong wind gusts that are anticipated. Blizzard Warnings are in effect across much of western, central and southern Minnesota, with Winter Storm Warnings in place across east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. I’m also sharing updated snow forecast graphics showing the probability of 2 plus inches and 6 plus inches of snow, along with the latest warnings and advisories in effect through Monday morning.

WIND: Wind is a major driver of impacts today. Northwest wind gusts ramp up quickly and could reach 45 to 55 mph in parts of Minnesota, especially in Blizzard Warning areas. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will make travel extremely hazardous, even after snowfall rates ease tonight.

Travel is strongly discouraged today and tonight. Conditions may become difficult to impossible at times, especially in open areas. Stay tuned! I will be watching everything closely and we’ll have updates throughout the day.

KEYC Weather (KEYC Weather)

KEYC Weather (KEYC Weather)

KEYC Weather (KEYC Weather)

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2025 KEYC. All rights reserved.