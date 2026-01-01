Danny Cruz leaving LouCity FC; club names interim head coach

Louisville City FC and head coach Danny Cruz are parting ways.The club announced Tuesday, two games into the season, that Cruz is pursuing “a new opportunity in professional soccer.” They did not say what.Cruz is leaving Louisville as the longest and most successful manager in the club’s history. He started as an assistant coach with the team in 2018 and became head coach in 2021.The back-to-back USL Championship Coach of the Year guided LouCity to an Eastern Conference title in 2022 and the Players’ Shield in 2024 and 2025.”It’s very difficult to put into words the gratitude that I have for the city of Louisville,” Cruz said. “It is never easy to say goodbye, but I feel like I have an opportunity that’s right for my family and me. I hope that over the years I have made you all proud. I know that I gave you all everything I had. The club remains in good hands, and I’m excited to watch it continue to do amazing things. I will remain forever grateful and honored to have been a part of a truly special place.”In the wake of Cruz’s departure, Simon Bird will serve as the interim head coach, while Paolo DelPiccolo has been promoted to first assistant.Bird joined LouCity in 2021 as an assistant coach.Before that, he starred on the University of Louisville soccer team from 2001 to 2004, enjoyed a six-year professional career in England and served as an assistant coach for UofL.“I’m incredibly honored to assume this role,” Bird said. “Louisville means a great deal to my family and me, and I take great pride in wearing the LouCity badge. We have a fantastic group of players and staff here. I’m grateful for the trust the club has placed in me to maintain the high standards that have made this organization successful for so long.”DelPiccolo is entering coaching full-time after an eight-season stint as a LouCity midfielder.Last year, he assisted the LouCity’s first team while also serving as LouCity Academy’s director.He also played collegiately at UofL, leading the Cards to their first NCAA College Cup trip in 2010. The new staff will debut Wednesday as the club hosts Southern Indiana FC in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The game will be at Lynn Family Stadium, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC and head coach Danny Cruz are parting ways. The club announced Tuesday, two games into the season, that Cruz is pursuing “a new opportunity in professional soccer.” They did not say what. Cruz is leaving Louisville as the longest and most successful manager in the club’s history. He started as an assistant coach with the team in 2018 and became head coach in 2021. The back-to-back USL Championship Coach of the Year guided LouCity to an Eastern Conference title in 2022 and the Players’ Shield in 2024 and 2025. “It’s very difficult to put into words the gratitude that I have for the city of Louisville,” Cruz said. “It is never easy to say goodbye, but I feel like I have an opportunity that’s right for my family and me. I hope that over the years I have made you all proud. I know that I gave you all everything I had. The club remains in good hands, and I’m excited to watch it continue to do amazing things. I will remain forever grateful and honored to have been a part of a truly special place.” In the wake of Cruz’s departure, Simon Bird will serve as the interim head coach, while Paolo DelPiccolo has been promoted to first assistant. Bird joined LouCity in 2021 as an assistant coach. Before that, he starred on the University of Louisville soccer team from 2001 to 2004, enjoyed a six-year professional career in England and served as an assistant coach for UofL. “I’m incredibly honored to assume this role,” Bird said. “Louisville means a great deal to my family and me, and I take great pride in wearing the LouCity badge. We have a fantastic group of players and staff here. I’m grateful for the trust the club has placed in me to maintain the high standards that have made this organization successful for so long.” DelPiccolo is entering coaching full-time after an eight-season stint as a LouCity midfielder. Last year, he assisted the LouCity’s first team while also serving as LouCity Academy’s director. He also played collegiately at UofL, leading the Cards to their first NCAA College Cup trip in 2010. The new staff will debut Wednesday as the club hosts Southern Indiana FC in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The game will be at Lynn Family Stadium, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.