David Letterman Just Called Donald Trump The Big Ol’ Nasty D-Word, And He Didn’t Hold Back

David defended Seth after President Donald Trump called for the firing of the Late Night host on NBC.

On Nov. 25, the former Late Show host posted a video alongside longtime collaborators Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay on YouTube, giving a “shoutout” to their friend, Seth.

Letterman

“The president of the United States now wants to fire Seth Meyers,” David said. “I thought, ‘This is just delightful. How do you think that’s gonna go?’ Anyway, I’ve never been more proud of Seth Meyers.”

David recalled how he, Mary, and Barbara all worked on The Late Show back in the day, noting Seth “does a magical job” before quipping, “Just remember Seth, things happen.”

Later in the video, when Barbara quoted “Shut up, piggy,” David continued to slam Trump for the infamous interaction with a reporter on Air Force One after he was asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Just a wonder of idiocy. It’s just fantastic. It knows no bounds,” David said. “It’s never-ending. He’s our DICTATOR. He’s not going anywhere.”

Before the video could end, David jumped back in to say Trump’s behavior is “like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed, ever, anywhere. It’s worse. Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.”

On Nov. 15, Trump shared a Truth Social post that read, “Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time the president had criticized Seth’s late-night show. In response, Seth addressed the president’s outburst during his “A Closer Look” segment. “You guys! They said my name on TV! It’s not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight,” Seth joked. “Now, as I’ve said before, I prefer to handle these situations the way you handle an angry driver who honks and flips you off on the highway — you just ignore them — unless you’re in New Jersey, then, technically, that’s a marriage proposal.”

And that’s that! If the president responds to David Letterman, which is very likely, we’ll let you know.

Watch the full video here:

What are your thoughts? Share in the comments.

