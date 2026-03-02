David Montgomery trade rumors intensify, prompting Lions RB response

Updated March 2, 2026, 11:14 a.m. ET

STORY UPDATE: Detroit Lions trade David Montgomery to Houston Texans for draft pick

It’s no secret David Montgomery wants the ball more in 2026 than he received it during the 2025 NFL season.

But the Detroit Lions’ No. 2 running back has stayed away from stating outright displeasure publicly, even though behind the scenes discussions are being had about his future.

General manager Brad Holmes admitted in his end-of-season press conference Jan. 8 that Montgomery “deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized” more than he was.

But the Lions want Montgomery, 28, back behind three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs – and so does Gibbs. The question is whether Montgomery truly wants the same even if his role remains reduced.

“We’d love to have him,” Holmes said last week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “Kind of want to put last year in the rearview and just move forward. But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid and we’ll just kind of see how it goes.”

David Montgomery trade rumors

That takes us to the present, where ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the obvious – that Montgomery “wants out” as he enters his age-29 season – after a career-low in carries and rushing yards in 2025, when Gibbs had 320 touches – 138 more than Montgomery’s 182.

“Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return. Seattle makes sense here if it can’t re-sign Kenneth Walker III,” Fowler wrote Sunday, March 1.

Montgomery, who did not top 10 carries once in the final eight games last season, saw the reports off ESPN’s article, which covered “combine buzz,” and quickly responded on social media.

“Damn, Dmo told you that ?” Montgomery, referring to his nickname, wrote in response on X on Sunday morning, his first tweet since March of 2024.

Montgomery is due a reasonable base salary of $5.49 million in 2026 in the first year of an extension he signed in October of 2024. His contract includes $1.75 million guaranteed next season.

Montgomery was asked on radio row at Super Bowl 60 if he was confident he would be with the Lions in 2026.

“I sure hope so,” he told USA TODAY Sports. “I love the Lions, I love the team, I love the city of Detroit. I would love to be there, but it’s in the air so I’m just ready and waiting for the ride.”

What about Holmes’ comments in January?

“I think everybody kind of lost they mind about it a little bit ’cause they didn’t really know exactly what he was trying to say. Whatever happens, happens, and I appreciate Brad and coach [Dan] Campbell being who they have been to me, too.”

Montgomery has continued to be diplomatic publicly, saying on the “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast he has spoken to new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, that Petzing “let me know that he wants me to be a part of” the offense and predicted the Lions are “going to the Super Bowl” next season.

Asked in the same interview about losing carries to Gibbs, Montgomery said he “no question” is a starting running back in the NFL, and that everybody who is a competitor “wants to play and everybody wants to be involved.”

“The good thing about this thing is I’m an incredible teammate and I’ll do whatever it is to ensure that my team is going in the right direction,” Montgomery said. “But I also want to be a part of that also.”

Holmes said at the combine he has had “healthy dialogue” with Montgomery’s agent about the running back’s future, but declined to share details of those talks.

Montgomery endeared himself to fans and the team after signing as a free agent in 2023 following four seasons with the Chicago Bears, forming a dynamic duo with Gibbs nicknamed, “Sonic and Knuckles.”

“I mean this guy is unbelievable, he is,” Campbell said during the 2024 season of Montgomery. “I would never not block for that guy, ever because the play is never over with him. It’s just not, it is not over. He’ll keep any play alive. He’s a strong runner. He can will himself to make things happen, and he’s tough, he’s relentless, he’s resilient, he’s everything you want in a back.”

David Montgomery stats

Montgomery had a career-low 158 carries in 17 games in 2025 and did not start a game for the first time in his seven-year NFL career. He ran for 716 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes on 29 targets for 192 yards (8 yards per catch).

He topped those numbers in 14 games in 2024, with 185 carries for 775 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns, plus 36 catches (38 targets) for 341 yards (9.5 yards per catch), as the Lions went a franchise-best 15-2 during the regular season.

In 2023, Montgomery played in 14 games, rushing for 1,015 yards on 219 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and 13 scores, plus 16 catches (24 targets) for 117 yards (7.3 yards per catch).

David Montgomery contract with Lions

Montgomery signed a two-year extension with the Lions in October 2024 that takes him through the 2027 season. He originally signed a three-year, $18 million with the Lions in March 2023 in free agency.

The details on Montgomery’s extension:

Term: 2 years.

2 years. Total value: $18.25 million.

$18.25 million. Guaranteed money: $10.5 million.

$10.5 million. Cap hit in 2026: $8.37 million.

Montgomery’s annual average value of $9.125 million ranks 11th among running backs, according to Spotrac.com, while the total value of his deal ranks 19th among running backs.

Montgomery is due $15 million in cash over the next two seasons. The remaining $3.25 million was given to him up front as part of his signing bonus. Per OvertheCap.com, the Lions could recover anywhere from $3.5 million to $6 million in cap savings in 2026, depending on the timing of a trade.

Any team considering a Montgomery trade would only owe him an average of $7.5 million over the remaining two seasons on his contract.

David Montgomery draft pick, college

Montgomery was drafted in Round 3, No. 73 overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State by the Bears.

He’s from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Free Press sports reporter Dave Birkett and USA TODAY Sports contributed.

