Apple Stock Hitting $300? MoffettNathanson Lifts Target to $270

Apple stock hitting $300 is the question bouncing around Wall Street right now, even as shares fell 3.21% to $264.18 on March 2 — one of the sharper single-day moves in recent weeks. The AAPL stock price had closed at $272.95 the session before, and the latest stock update from MoffettNathanson, which raised its 12-month target to $270 while keeping a Neutral stance, has only added to the back-and-forth. The Apple stock forecast across major firms runs anywhere from $270 to $350. Moreover, the stock crash on Monday is being weighed against a company that, fundamentally, is still delivering record-level earnings.

On February 25, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett raised his price target on AAPL to $270 (up from $241) and retained a Neutral rating. The company believes that there is a stable risk-reward position at prevailing levels. After all, the stock has been trading with a premium to historical average, a significant installed device base, a considerable free cash flow, and base of recurring revenue. Upside, though, is seen as constrained by maturing hardware growth, ongoing regulatory scrutiny in key jurisdictions, and sensitivity to global consumer demand cycles.

Firm Target Rating Wedbush $350 Outperform Sanford C. Bernstein $340 Outperform JPMorgan $325 Overweight Wells Fargo $300 Overweight MoffettNathanson $270 Neutral MarketBeat Consensus $293.41 Moderate Buy

The net cash position and the regular cash repurchases of the shares are recognized as downside protection factors of Apple, as well. However, at today’s multiples, the analyst is that too much of the positive story in the near term is already reflected on the share price. The Apple stock reaching $300 by this point would demand a true re-rating catalyst.

The Bull Case for AAPL Stock Hitting $300

The strongest Apple stock forecast on the Street is coming from Wedbush’s Dan Ives. He carries a $350 price target and has been one of the most consistent bulls on the stock. In a February 17 research note, the selloff in Apple was described as “unwarranted,” and Ives pointed directly to the AI story as the driver that could push the apple stock price well past $300 and toward $350. Apple’s stock crash on Monday was dismissed as noise by the firm.

Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities, said:

“2026 is going to finally be the year that Apple actually enters the AI Revolution. The elephant in the room remains the invisible AI strategy, with the biggest consumer installed base in the world of 2.4 billion iOS devices and 1.5 billion iPhones — the time is now for Apple to accelerate its AI efforts.”

Ives also had this to say about Apple’s position in China, which has been a concern for investors through much of the past year:

Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities, stated:

“We are seeing strength in the China market in particular, which should continue for Apple as a growth tailwind heading into the tail end of this iPhone 17 cycle and kicking off iPhone 18 this September.”

Risks That Could Keep the Apple Stock Price Below $300

AAPL stock hitting $300 has real obstacles in front of it, also. Spain’s competition regulator flagged Apple and Amazon last week for taking too long to remove allegedly anti-competitive contract clauses — a fresh Apple stock update that adds to an already crowded EU regulatory overhang. Before this week’s drop, Apple was sitting near its 52-week high of $288.62. This means the optimism was already baked into the share price — and without a fresh catalyst, there wasn’t much runway left.

Apple stock hitting $300 from the current stock price of around $264 would mean roughly 13.6% upside. This is achievable, but not without a clear catalyst tied to an AI-driven iPhone supercycle. MoffettNathanson’s $270 target is probably the more conservative near-term anchor. Whether the Apple stock crash on Monday turns into a buying opportunity or a sign of broader softness is what the market will be working out over the next few weeks.