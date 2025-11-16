Delhi Crime Season 3 web series Review and Rating

Movie Name : Delhi Crime Season 3

Streaming Date : NOV 13, 2025

Streaming Platform : Netflix

123telugu.com Rating : 3/5

Starring : Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Huma Qureshi

Director : Tanuj Chopra

Producers : Golden Karaven, Ivanhoe Productions

Music Director : Ceiri Torjussen

Cinematographer : Johan Heurlin Aidt David Bolen

Editor : Beverly Mills

Related Links : Trailer

Netflix has now come up with the third installment of successful web franchise, Delhi Crime. Apart from Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi also played a key role in the new season. Let’s see how it is.

Story:

DSP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) is transferred to Silchar, Assam. She gets a tip about illegal consignment carrying weapons but to her shock, the truck contains several girls trafficking to Delhi. She learns that another truck consisting girls has already left for Delhi. The rest of the show is all about how Vartika stops the human trafficking.

Plus Points:

The makers made sure something interesting happens in the majority of the episodes and hence the show will hold our attention for the most part. A disturbing case which is believed to be based on real life incident is taken up and is handled in a sincere manner.

The investigation part slowly starts gaining momentum and after a couple of episodes the impacts becomes stronger. The story begins in Assam and the way it is connected to Baby Noor case in Delhi is impressive. The last couple of episodes are racy and have pulse-pounding moments.

Shefali Shah is once again very impressive as Vartika Chaturvedi and the actress carries the role with a lot of gravitas. But the one who steals the show is Huma Qureshi undoubtedly. She is menacing as the antagonist and aced her role to perfection. She makes the proceedings interesting with her remarkable portrayal.

Rasika Dugal lends a nice support to Shefali Shah. Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, and Rajesh Tailang are good in their respective roles. K-Ramp actress Yukti Thareja played an extended cameo and she leaves a mark.

Minus Points:

On the flipside, the web series moves at a slow pace in certain portions. Especially in the beginning episodes a lot of time has been taken to establish the new characters and hence things initially seem a bit boring.

Unlike the other seasons, the third installment gets slightly predictable at times. The Telugu dubbing is fine, but in the fifth episode, the Hindi and Telugu audios overlap creating confusion. It’s quite surprising to see such poor outcome coming from a top OTT platform like Netflix.

Technical Aspects:

The background score composed by Ceiri Torjussen neatly matches up with the tension involved in investigation. Johan Aidt and Eric Wunder Lin’s cinematography is neat, while production values are solid.

The editing could have been far better as some scenes feel sluggish. Tanuj Chopra’s direction is adequate. She made sure the investigation angle remains intriguing, but some parts could have been handled better.

Verdict:

On the whole, Delhi Crime Season 3 deals about human trafficking and the investigation part is handled fairly. Shefali Shah is good once again, but it is Huma Qureshi, who is the biggest asset of the new installment portraying a negative role. The series moves at a slow pace at certain places and logically things could have been handled better. If you are interested in watching crime dramas, Delhi Crime Season 3 ends up being a decent watch.

Reviewed by 123telugu Team