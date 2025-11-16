HIGHLIGHTS FOR ‘ABC NEWS LIVE PRIME WITH LINSEY DAVIS,’ NOV. 17-21

Check out the “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” highlights below for the week of Nov. 10-14.

Highlights of the week include the following (subject to change):

Monday, Nov. 17 — Guests TBA; Prime Focus, featuring John Quiñones, shares a story of grief and joy with Uvalde shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo as she celebrates her quinceañera; All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Van Zandt to reflect on his life and career

Tuesday, Nov. 18 — Rapper Big Freedia (“Pressing Onward”); Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, speaks with country music stars Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker about why they love performing in the UK and country music’s growing popularity in Europe

Wednesday, Nov. 19 — Actress Michelle Monaghan (“The Family Plan 2”); musician Taylor Momsen (“For I Am Death”)

Editor’s Note: Following “Prime” on Wednesday, Nov. 19, tune into “Gut Check: The Foods We Eat” at 8:30 p.m. EST, where Dr. Darien Sutton takes viewers on a revealing journey inside America’s food system.

Thursday, Nov. 20 — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“It Ain’t Right”); TikTalk with Erika Thompson aka The Bee Lady

Editor’s Note: Following “Prime” on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 8:30 p.m. EST, Rocsi Diaz spends a day in Miami with Latin music icon Daddy Yankee to talk about his return to music and the journey that led to his decision to lean more into his faith and sing more gospel-driven songs in “The Playlist Presents: DADDY YANKEE: A HIGHER NOTE.”

Friday, Nov. 21 — Author Michelle Carr (“Nightmare Obscura: A Dream Engineer’s Guide Through the Sleeping Mind”)

