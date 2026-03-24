Democrats Want To Give Green Cards to TPS Holders

A Democratic lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide long‑term holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) with a pathway to apply for permanent residency in the United States.

Representative Sheila Cherfilus‑McCormick of Florida unveiled the Respect for Essential Workers Act, which would aim to protect people living in the U.S. under TPS, to reside and work in the United States temporarily and allow eligible workers to begin the process of obtaining lawful permanent resident status, or a green card, shortly after the bill’s enactment.

Why It Matters

The Trump administration has moved to end TPS for nationals of several countries, including Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Yemen. These terminations, which affect tens of thousands of migrants, set deadlines ranging from mid‑2025 through 2026 for people to lose TPS protections and work authorization. Legal challenges have delayed or temporarily blocked some of these terminations. The U.S. Supreme Court on March 16 temporarily blocked the administration’s plans to proceed with the deportation of about 6,000 Syrians and 350,000 Haitians who had been granted TPS.

What To Know

TPS is a humanitarian immigration designation that allows nationals of certain countries facing conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions to live and work in the United States for a limited period, without providing an automatic pathway to citizenship.

The new bill would open the process for eligible TPS holders to apply for green cards, rather than automatically granting them. The proposed legislation would prevent the deportation of TPS holders classified as essential workers and enable qualifying people to apply for green cards after a set period following enactment.

TPS holders contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, generating an estimated $21 billion in annual economic activity, according to a March 2025 report by FWD.us. The same report estimates that TPS recipients pay about $5.2 billion in federal, payroll, state and local taxes each year.

The bill is part of a wave of Democratic-led immigration proposals aimed at expanding legal pathways for certain groups of migrants, including TPS recipients and undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. Lawmakers have also introduced such measures in response to the Trump administration’s enforcement-focused immigration policies that have resulted in increased arrests and deportations.

What People Are Saying

Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Florida Democrat, on X: “Over 403,000 TPS holders in Florida keep our communities running, working in health care, construction, food supply, and more. Protecting essential workers is the right thing to do for our communities, our economy, and our future.”

A spokesperson for DHS previously said in a statement: “TPS was designed to be temporary, and this administration is returning TPS to its original temporary intent. We are prioritizing our national security interests and putting America first.”

What Happens Next

As with other immigration measures proposed by Democrats, the proposal faces an uncertain path in the GOP-controlled Congress, where immigration policy has remained a highly contentious and often partisan issue.