Frances Tiafoe reveals what he’s been focusing on improving during training recently

Add as preferred source on Google

Frances Tiafoe advanced to the Italian Open round of 32 on Saturday after defeating Ignacio Buse in three sets.

Tiafoe, a former Grand Slam semi-finalist, defeated his Peruvian opponent 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the Nicola Pietrangeli Stadium.

The American will play world number 155 Andrea Pellegrino in the next round after Arthur Fils retired injured from their second-round match.

If tennis were creating a fifth Grand Slam title, where would you want it held? 🌏 (Getty Images)

Tiafoe, who would likely play world number one Jannik Sinner if he defeats Pellegrino, discussed his most recent victory while speaking to Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel.

Frances Tiafoe is focused on ‘moving aggressively’

“Again, been focusing on moving aggressively,” Tiafoe said of his recent training focus while speaking on the Tennis Channel. “And that’s why my shots are looking better. I’m kind of always going to the ball on top of it.

Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

“I’m seeing openings, changing direction. Trying to see open racket faces and coming forward. Just trying to figure out ways to ignore guys and kind of use my whole game.

There’s so much in the tool bag, but how do we use it all, right? And that’s kind of the question.

“That’s been the cool thing about trying to master the game. I’m trying to master the game.”

Prior to discussing his training, Tiafoe explained why he chose not to compete on the ATP Tour throughout most of April.

Before competing in Rome, Tiafoe had not played an ATP Tour match since losing to Tommy Paul in the Houston Open semi-finals at the start of April.

Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

After losing in Texas, Tiafoe chose to forego Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Madrid, instead setting his sights on the Italian capital.

“I wasn’t feeling totally 100 per cent,” Tiafoe admitted. “And I took the end of last year off and I played a lot in the front half, right?

“And I played pretty much every week – after the Australian Open I played Dallas, Delray, Acapulco, Indian Wells, Miami, Houston. And winning matches and going deep everywhere.

So, [I thought] how about we reset, get the body right and feel great for Rome potentially next week and French [Open] through Wimbledon.

Should the ATP Tour introduce a new grass-court Masters event? 💭 If so, where should the tournament be held? Photo by Glyn Kirk/AELTC/Pool/Getty Images

“It’s quality over quantity for me right now and I want to peak at these big events, and I thought maybe skipping a lot would be good.”

Frances Tiafoe’s next opponent

Andrea Pellegrino has certainly enjoyed his time at this year’s Italian Open.

The wildcard entry, born in Bisceglie, Italy, has reached the third round of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career after defeating Luca Nardi and Arthur Fils in the Italian capital.

The 29-year-old, coached by Giovanni Galuppo, will play Frances Tiafoe for the first time on the ATP Tour.

Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

If Pellegrino were to cause an upset and beat Tiafoe, he would likely face compatriot Jannik Sinner in the round of 16.

Pellegrino is yet to win an ATP Tour singles title or compete in the main draw of a Grand Slam singles event.

However, he is an ATP doubles champion.

Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori combined to win the 2023 Chile Open Men’s Doubles event, beating Thiago Seyboth Wild and Matías Soto in the final.