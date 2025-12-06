Derby County v Leicester City: First East Midlands derby for nearly 12 years ‘pivotal’ for both sides

Waghorn topped the scoring charts for both his former clubs in the East Midlands.

The 12 goals that made him Leicester’s highest scorer in the Championship in 2009-10 came when the Foxes had only just returned to the division from League One.

He left Leicester for Wigan Athletic in January 2014, just months before they won promotion to the top-flight with a team that formed the nucleus of the one that would lift the Premier League title just two years later – with striker Jamie Vardy up front, captain Wes Morgan anchoring the defence and Danny Drinkwater in midfield.

After spells with Wigan, Ipswich Town and in Scotland with Rangers, Waghorn signed for Derby for the first time.

In that first season, the Rams fell one win short of promotion to the Premier League, but by the time he left in 2021 they were battling to stay in the division.

Relegation was avoided under then boss Wayne Rooney in 2020-21 with Waghorn in the team, but administration and the points penalty that came with it condemned the Rams to the drop a season later.

Waghorn then re-signed for the club to help them out of League One in the 2023-24 season.

Even in retirement he was called on by Derby, with Eustace asking the striker to train last season as they battled to keep hold of their Championship status.

“In terms of the journey that Derby have been on in the past 10 years, they are coming full circle to where they needed to be going and are again challenging and in a good position at the minute,” Waghorn added.

The same, however, cannot be said for Leicester.

“It’s the flip side for them,” said Waghorn.

“Of course they went up [in 2014], stayed up there, won the Premier League title, played Champions League, Europa League and were competing at the highest level in that time frame, but they are now back in the Championship.

“In 10 years there is always going to be highs and lows for clubs, and these two have been dealt their fair share of blows.

“But hopefully they are both on the rise again and can be competing in the top level very soon. They both deserve to be.”

Waghorn said he would “plant a foot in both camps” with his prediction of a 2-2 draw on Saturday, insists both sides have the “qualities” to be among the sides “in the mix” for promotion this season.

“At this time of year, if you can put two or three results together in one week you can from mid-table to being right in the mix of the play-off places,” he said.

“One good week, one good result can turn things right around. Saturday will be a big game.”