New Orleans defense attorney accused of defrauding client’s family out of at least $250,000

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – A motion filed in criminal court Thursday (Dec. 4) accuses New Orleans defense attorney Tanzanika Ruffin of defrauding her client and his family out of at least $250,000.

The payments sent by a New York family to Ruffin included $66,000 in April, nearly $13,000 in June, $90,000 in September and more than $100,000 in October.

“You’re looking at a sizable sum of money,” said Rafael Goyeneche, Metropolitan Crime Commission president.

Allegations in Hansen case

In a motion to clarify a plea deal in defendant Kai Hansen’s case, prosecutors with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office allege Ruffin defrauded Hansen’s family and that the payments they sent were for legal matters that didn’t exist.

“There probably is not a greater violation of that trust than attorney-client privilege,” Goyeneche said.

Hansen allegedly battered a police officer on Bourbon Street in March. He was arrested, and his family contracted Ruffin. In the magistrate court, Hansen’s bond was set at $8,000, but Ruffin asked for $66,000 in bond money and then received an additional $12,500 for what she called an added criminal charge. The District Attorney’s Office said in its motion that the defendant was never faced with that charge.

“If these allegations are correct, it’s an embarrassment for the entire profession,” said FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.

Fabricated settlement claims

Hansen’s family alleges in court records that Ruffin said $250,000 in restitution would be required to settle his case, a factor the District Attorney’s Office says was never discussed.

When the family asked Ruffin to clarify, she said the number was instead a settlement, which prosecutors say in their motion Ruffin fabricated.

“That’s something that gives the legal profession a black eye,” Goyeneche said.

Previous disciplinary action

Goyeneche says his office investigated Ruffin before. He pointed to a 2004 case in which Ruffin couldn’t practice law for 30 days, and the District Attorney’s Office fired her after the bar association found she threatened to arrest someone for not paying a handyman for his unfinished job.

“Now, we’re in 2025, and we’re looking at her allegedly defrauding her client out of over $250,000… that’s shocking,” Goyeneche said.

Raspanti says Ruffin can expect consequences.

“Now, I think she should be concerned about criminal charges and Louisiana state bar disciplinary charges from them. She’s got a lot of problems if this is correct,” Raspanti said.

Ruffin and her representatives declined to comment on the allegations against her.

