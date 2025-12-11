With the San Antonio Spurs struggling to stay healthy to start the season, they have had to dig deep to win games. Fortunately, that has resulted in Devin Vassell stepping up and playing some of the most impactful basketball of his career.

In the 10 games San Antonio played without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, Vassell averaged 19.3 points and shot 46.3% from three on 6.7 3-point attempts per game. He even hit at least seven threes twice in that 10-game span.

That sizzling stretch has transformed what was looking like a good-but-not-great season from Vassell.

He has yet to miss a game, playing Spurs in his first 23 contests, and is now averaging 15.7 points and shooting 39.8% from the three. If you would have asked me what the Spurs needed from him entering the season, those numbers would have been around what I was hoping for.

His improved defense and improved shooting numbers have helped him emerge as a clear fourth option. One who can reliably score and occasionally get Human Torch-level hot from three—that’s a pretty useful player to have.

Devin Vassell’s old flaw just became a major Spurs advantage

It wasn’t that long ago that Vassell’s shot selection was seen as questionable. He had a tendency to take and, to his credit, make tough shots but clank open shots.

The shots he’s made haven’t been quite as tough as the ones he’s been known to take, with him primarily playing off-ball. However, his confidence and shooting touch have been a major plus with two of the Spurs’ three best players missing time.

With Vassell set to make more than $100 million over this season and the next three, him playing well will be key to the Spurs’ championship hopes. Even if he may be overpaid, he is atleast providing the team with positive play when they’ve needed it most.

Devin Vassell is living up to his contract in an unexpected way

The Spurs have also been able to offset his salary by having two of the best players be on rookie-scale contracts. At least for the time being, the Spurs can afford to keep Vassell, and his recent play has helped to keep his value to the team high. His trade value may also be on the uptick if the Spurs were to eventually go that route.

He currently leads the team with 7.0 3-point attempts per game and is drilling 39.8% of his 3-point attempts. That makes him one of the best high-volume shooters in the NBA.

Considering how much of a concern shooting was for this team entering this season, his sizzling shooting has been a big reason why this team ranks 15th in 3-point percentage.

That might not seem all that impressive. However, with Wembanyama having missed significant time, the Spurs have often only played with three shooters, four if you include De’Aaron Fox, who has shot surprisingly well this season.

Had Vassell not shot this well this season, especially with Wembanyama and Castle out, then San Antonio would be far worse off than it is right now. Is he irreplaceable? No, but he has been crucial to the Spurs’ success this season.