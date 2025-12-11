Utah Valley Returns Home Wednesday to Host Idaho State

OREM—Utah Valley returns home for the first time in more than three weeks as it hosts Idaho State on Wednesday night at the UCCU Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and the Wolverine Sports Network/ESPN The Fan.

Utah Valley enters the matchup at 6–3 overall following an impressive 82–71 road win at Bowling Green on Saturday. Four Wolverines scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Jackson Holcombe , 18 from Isaac Davis , and an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double from Tyler Hendricks . The Wolverines forced Bowling Green into a season-high 20 turnovers and controlled the game for nearly all 40 minutes, pushing their lead to as many as 26 in the second half. The win capped a six-game road stretch and marked Utah Valley’s fourth victory in its last five outings.

Holcombe was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over road games at San Diego State and Bowling Green. The redshirt sophomore forward has scored in double figures in every game this season while leading UVU in scoring, rebounding, and steals.

Utah Valley continues to rank among the nation’s statistical leaders entering the week. The Wolverines stand inside the top 30 nationally in assists per game, field goal percentage, blocks, effective field goal percentage, steals, and scoring margin. UVU is No. 62 in the NCAA NET rankings, the highest among all WAC programs and third among Division I teams in the state of Utah. The Wolverines’ résumé includes wins over Bowling Green, UC Irvine, South Dakota State, and Samford, along with a competitive road showing at San Diego State.

Idaho State travels to Orem with a 6–4 record and riding a three-game winning streak following victories over Kansas City and Denver. The Bengals rank No. 120 in the NET and feature a physical, balanced roster that emphasizes rebounding, interior play, and defensive size. Four Bengals average double figures, led by Caleb Van De Griend at 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Idaho State shoots 46.3 percent from the field, pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game, and ranks among the Big Sky leaders in block percentage and rebounding margin.

Utah Valley leads the all-time series 8–4 and has won seven straight matchups, a streak that began on Nov. 26, 2014. The Wolverines earned a 70–56 road win in Pocatello last season.

Following Wednesday’s game, Utah Valley will head north to Salt Lake City for a Saturday afternoon matchup against UC Santa Barbara at the Delta Center.