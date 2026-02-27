Devonta Lee dies | Former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver

MONROE, La. (KNOE) – Devonta Lee, a former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver who inspired many with his battle against bone cancer, has died.

Louisiana Tech Football announced his passing Tuesday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver,” the program posted on X. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family.”

Lee, a native of Fluker, Louisiana, was a four-star recruit out of Amite High School, where he formed a dynamic wide receiver tandem with future Heisman Trophy winner and current Philadelphia Eagles star DeVonta Smith.

“I came from nothing,” Lee said in a 2019 interview. “I came from a small town called Fluker. I grew up in a house with rats and roaches and stuff like that.”

LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16) runs during an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Matthew Hinton | AP)

Lee signed with LSU and was part of the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team. As a freshman, he played in 13 games, catching two passes for 27 yards and contributing on special teams.

“Championship my first year, the SEC championship, the Peach Bowl. That was amazing,” said Lee.

After three seasons in Baton Rouge, Lee transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2022.

Months later, during workouts, Lee began experiencing severe back pain. Doctors later diagnosed him with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Lee underwent two surgeries, 10 weeks of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiation. After a year of treatment, he rang the bell signifying he was cancer-free.

Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie previously described Lee as a fighter.

“He’s got a fighter’s spirit. He fights. He’s beaten extreme odds before, this would not surprise me one bit,” Cumbie said during Lee’s recovery. “If anyone is going to be able to do it, it’s D-Lee.”

Lee finished his college career with 13 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown across stops at LSU and Louisiana Tech. But teammates and coaches said his impact extended beyond statistics.

At Amite High, his mother said football was his life.

“That’s all he liked to do from day one. From little on up he played football all his life. That’s all he liked to do. He always go to the gym. Seven days a week. He would get the key. He always had a key, and go workout. When no one else is working, he working,” Lacresia Lee said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

