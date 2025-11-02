Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $400 million after no one won Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, drawing were 2, 26, 43, 44, 62 with a Powerball of 22.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $800 million.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six Powerball numbers to win Wednesday’s drawing.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers to see if you’re the game’s newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 1, Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $189.0.

Powerball winning numbers last night, November 1, 2025: Powerball drawing lottery results for 11/1/25

Did anyone win Powerball last night, November 1, 2025? Powerball winners, results for 11/1/25 lottery drawing jackpot

Powerball Double Play numbers: November 1, 2025

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot 11/1/25?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, rises to $400 million with a cash option of $189.0 million, according to powerball.com.

When is the next Powerball drawing? What time is lottery jackpot drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize payout?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket today?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball today

Winning Mega Millions numbers 10/31/25

Friday night’s winning numbers were 2, 24, 52, 66, 68, and the Mega Ball was 9.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot on Tuesday, 11/4/25?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $371.7 million after no Mega Millions tickets matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, according to megamillions.com.

2025 Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2025 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.326 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon.

$1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California.

$842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

$768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

Powerball, Mega Millions history: Top 10 U.S. lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.787 billion, Powerball — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

$1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon

$1.22 billion, Mega Millions — Dec. 27, 2024; California.

