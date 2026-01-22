Dolce & Gabbana Has Angered the Internet Yet Again

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Few fashion brands generate controversy like Dolce & Gabbana. Over the weekend, fashion commentator Lyas went viral among fashion circles when he posted headshots of the cast of the Italian luxury brand’s latest men’s runway show in Milan: “Fifty shades of white,” as Lyas described the group of models. “Not one single Asian, not one single dark-skinned model, I believe not a single Arab or blonde guy.” Lyas pointed to Dolce & Gabbana’s promotional video for the runway show, which the brand claimed was “dedicated to the singular identity of every man” yet seemed to only represent one type of white, dark-haired, Italian-looking man.

We can’t say we’re surprised. While other fashion brands have at least tried to appear more diverse and inclusive over the past decade, Dolce & Gabbana has largely remained unapologetic for its singular worldview and idolization of the dolce vita lifestyle, even when its campaigns and commercials and interviews with its founders have drawn accusations of homophobia and racism from social media. In 2018, the brand canceled a show set to be in China after they posted a video showing a Chinese woman attempting and failing to eat Italian food with chopsticks. After the video was taken down, screenshots of Stefano Gabbana’s Instagram account were leaked of him calling those who were offended “inferior.” (Gabbana denied that he sent the messages, saying that his account was hacked and expressed an apology.) And yet, the label continues to be popular with celebrities and clients who attend its shows and wear its collections on the red carpet — and with the many fashion magazines that cover these appearances without any mention of the brand’s controversial history.

“Shocked people actually support this company still it’s embarrassing. Models/stylists/casting the whole damn thing,” wrote model Bella Hadid in a comment underneath Lyas’s video post. “Beeen cancelled… years of racism sexism biogtry xenophobia… how are we shocked still?”

Last week, Italian Vanity Fair reported that Connor Storrie might be walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, following Hudson Williams’s runway debut for Dsquared2, but Ilya was a no-show. Here’s hoping that if he does hit the runway eventually, it’s for a brand with a more inclusive reputation.

