Pistons vs. Pelicans preview: Quick road trip to New Orleans to face lowly Pelicans

The NBA season is long and I am aware that not everything with the schedule can be perfect, but it is strange to me that the NBA insists on doing these random 1-game road trips, especially to face a Western Conference team. Granted, New Orleans is not as far West as a team like the Lakers, but it is still a further trip than playing somebody in the Midwest.

With that being said, the New Orleans Pelicans are not a very good team, but this game feels like it could be a bit of a trap game given the above information. Plus, the Pistons are coming off a physical, hard-fought battle with the Boston Celtics on Monday.

This game could be used as a “rest game” for players that are clearly nursing injuries like Cade Cunningham. He is not currently listed on the injury report, so that may not be the plan, but as the Pistons have proven many times this season, they are equipped to win games against lesser teams without Cade.

The Pistons have also done a pretty good about not looking past teams that they are heavily-favored against for the most part this season, but this just feels like one of those games. The only time they seem to have done it is while on the road against a team from the West.

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

When: Wednesday, January 21 at 8 pm EST

Watch: Fan Duel Sports Network Detroit

Odds: Pistons (-9.5)

The New Orleans Pelicans have been a mess this season. They have every incentive to win as many games as possible, given the fact they owe their first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, but they just cannot seem to put things together.

They have dealt with injuries to players like Zion Williamson as they do every season, but for the most part, their main building blocks have been healthy this season. Trey Murphy III has played 41 games, even Zion has still played 29 games, and Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen have played in most of the games this season.

For tonight, the only regular rotation player for sure missing is Jose Alvarado, although they could also be without Herb Jones, who has missed the last few games and is a game-time decision.

Despite all of that, the Pelicans just have not been very good. If you look at their roster and even their bench, they have some solid players. Trey Murphy III has been great this season and is a popular trade candidate around the league. Zion Williamson has been his usual efficient self when he has played. Derik Queen has been fun and is one of the contenders for Rookie of the Year. Even Jeremiah Fears is having a solid year for a young rookie guard. Even old friend Saddiq Bey is even having a great year starting for the Pelicans in his return from a Torn ACL.

For whatever reason, the formula just has not worked. The team has talent, which is why I am concerned by a trap game due to the quick road trip, but things could also come unraveled and the Pistons blow out the Pelicans. You really do not know what you are going to get.

I mentioned it above, but based on the initial injury report I do not foresee it happening, but this would be a good game to give somebody like Cade Cunningham a rest. He has been able to impact the game offensively through his passing, but his wrist contusion he suffered against the Knicks has clearly been bothering him when it comes to shooting. He shot 4-of-17 in the win against the Celtics on Monday, but also had 14 assists and no turnovers.

He went back to the locker room towards the end of the game and had some ice on his ribs, so he is clearly beat up. That is life as a number one option in the league when you play with a team full of guys that are not anywhere near the level of threat offensively as you are, but it could also be beneficial to give him a rest with games against the Rockets and Kings still coming up this weekend.

Right now, the only player on the injury report for the Pistons is Caris LeVert with an illness. And if we are being honest, that is more of a positive than a negative given LeVert’s struggles this season. If he does not play, Daniss Jenkins will get his minutes, I would anticipate.

I think this game goes one of two ways, the nearly-full strength Pistons run the New Orleans Pelicans out of the gym early and get their starters a rest night, or they look past the Pelicans and end up in a dog fight to the final buzzer like they had to on Monday. The Pistons rarely get blown out due to their defense, but they have had some weird games against lesser Western Conference teams on the road like losing to Jazz and almost blowing a huge lead against the Kings just last month.

Detroit Pistons (31-10): Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren