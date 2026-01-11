Dozens arrested and one police officer injured in Minneapolis ICE protests

Watch: Thousands march in Minneapolis in protest against ICE

Thousands of people joined another night of protests in Minneapolis on Saturday, following the death of a woman who was shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the city. Earlier, city officials said 30 people had been arrested during the weekend’s protests, and one police officer was injured after a “chunk of ice was thrown at them”. Protests against immigration enforcement have been held across the US after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot in her car on Wednesday. The Trump administration said the agent who fired the shots acted in self-defence. Local officials have insisted the woman posed no danger.

People gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday night despite bitterly cold weather, while anti-ICE protests also took place elsewhere in the US, including in Austin, Seattle, New York and Los Angeles. The city of Minneapolis said on Saturday that the “vast majority of community members have demonstrated peacefully”. On Friday night, Minneapolis Police declared an unlawful assembly as protesters gathered outside the Canopy Hotel in the city, where some ICE agents were believed to be staying. The Minneapolis police department said in a statement that “several hundred people” attended and “some individuals forced entry into the hotel through an alley entrance”. Videos posted online showed protesters flashing bright lights into the area, blowing whistles and banging on drums. Police said some threw ice, snow and rocks at officers, police vehicles and other vehicles, but no serious injuries were reported. One law enforcement officer suffered minor injuries but did not need any medical attention, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

Officials said another hotel in the city was also targeted and had window and graffiti damage. At a news conference on Saturday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey applauded the majority of protesters who he said have been peaceful, but noted that individuals who cause damage to property or put others in harm’s way would be arrested. Those arrested on Friday night were later released, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. Many Minnesotans have been frustrated by the presence of ICE in the state and O’Hara said his department was getting dozens of phone calls every day about the federal agency’s operations. On Saturday, three congresswomen from Minnesota also attempted to tour an ICE facility in Minneapolis. The women said they were initially allowed to enter, but were then told they had to leave. Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Kelly Morrison and Angie Craig said ICE and the Department of Homeland Security were obstructing members of Congress from fulfilling their duty to oversee operations there. “They do not care that they are violating federal law,” Craig said. “The public deserves to know what is taking place in ICE facilities,” Omar posted on X.

