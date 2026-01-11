Josh Hart ‘definitely getting close’ to return to Knicks lineup

PHOENIX — Josh Hart, who has missed eight straight games with a sprained ankle, has progressed to taking contact in practice and is “definitely getting close” to returning, according to Mike Brown.

That update means Hart could play again as early as Sunday in Portland, and the Knicks need him. They’re 3-5 without Hart, including Friday’s 112-107 defeat to the Suns.

Josh Hart, who could return to the Knicks lineup Sunday against Portland, shares a laugh with Jalen Brunson during the Knicks’ win over the Clippers on Jan. 7, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Hart’s absence has created a playmaking hole, putting more onus on Jalen Brunson to handle the ball and absorb physical and pressing defenses.

Tyler Kolek, Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride struggled in that role Friday.

“Obviously, we’re trying to give some young guys an opportunity and some guys that aren’t in that situation an opportunity,” coach Mike Brown said. “And they’ve just got to do the best they can.”

Hart, who suffered the injury on Christmas, said on his podcast that spraining his right ankle made it worse, indicating that it’s not accustomed to healing.

“I’ll be back at some point. We’ll see. Pretty good little sprain,” Hart said. “If this is my left ankle, I’m back by now. Because I’ve had some good ankle sprains on my left ankle. But I haven’t had many good ankle sprains on my right. This was a good one. After this, I won’t have any ligaments to sprain. So I’ll be solid.”

The Wizards still control the Knicks’ draft future and just acquired a four-time All-Star in his prime with their trade for Trae Young.

Theoretically, that should make it more likely the Wizards play better and lose their top-8 2026 protected pick to the Knicks.

However, the Wizards’ plan, according to multiple reports, is to allow Young to sit and rest his injuries, rather than compel him to play and boost the team’s chances this season.

He was already ruled out of Friday’s game against the Pelicans with a quad contusion and a knee sprain. It’s the same knee sprain that Young recovered from last month.

In other words, the Wizards might be even more likely to lose this season after trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Hawks for Young.

The Wizards are 10-27, the fourth-worst record in the league. A bottom-four finish ensures the Wizards keep their pick away from the Knicks, who also have their own first-rounder in 2026 but don’t have another one until 2030.

If the Wizards’ pick doesn’t convey to the Knicks in the next draft, it becomes two second-round picks.