Draymond Green on 16-game vs. 82-game players: ‘Rather have a 16-game guy’

LOS ANGELES — Years ago, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green famously said there were two very different types of players in the NBA: 82-game players and 16-game players.

His point, which has gained more credibility over time, was that there were players built for regular-season games and players you trust when you need them the most: in the playoffs. As the Warriors prepare for Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament game against the LA Clippers, Green, 36, expounded on his theory after Tuesday’s practice, explaining that he could see from an early stage in the game what the differences were.

“I think early in my career, you start playing playoff basketball, and initially you realize the difference,” Green said. “You realize the difference in intensity. You realize the difference in the amount of focus it requires. You realize how much more you have to raise your level than the regular season. And so, I think initially it’s going through that and being like, ‘Man.’ And then, you see it, and you start to see people fold. Guys who you’ve watched all regular season, and then, they get in the playoffs, and you’re like, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ And to have the level of success that we’ve had, you quickly realize, ‘Ahh.’

In Green’s mind, there are two defining characteristics between 16-game players and 82-game players. It’s what he looks for when he sees players playing on the biggest stage the NBA can offer.

“No. 1 is how to have a certain focus level,” Green said. “You have to meet a certain level of physicality. If you can’t raise to that level — we all know, everybody talks about it every year, but when playoff time comes around, the game gets more physical. The fouls called are pulled back a bit. I think one of the beautiful things the NBA does, and the referees do, is you have to go win. You’re not getting bailed out. So I think it’s really understanding that, being able to lock in on the game plan. If you’re someone that can’t lock in on the game plan, you can’t be a 16-game player.”

Green wasn’t finished. There’s another key that has helped define this line of basketball demarcation for him.

“If you’re someone that’s gonna shy away from contact, gonna shy away from physicality, you can’t be a 16-game player,” Green said. “And so, I think those are the two biggest things. And then, understanding what their defense is trying to do and how you combat that.”

Stephen Curry, the man who has led the Warriors to four NBA championships and Green’s teammate for the last 14 seasons, believes the difference between the two groups of players is separated by one key characteristic.

“Your success frames that,” Curry said. “Because you don’t know who you are until you go through those reps. So it’s really just production when it matters most. Some people cave. Some people show up, some people are resilient and able to deal with one bad game and only leave it at one bad game and bounce back.”

Curry acknowledged that the playoff stage was initially a tough adjustment, but it was one he learned from as he gained more experience through the pressure-packed games. He recalled his first playoff game in 2013 against the Denver Nuggets and how fast everything seemed in the moment. He finished just 7-of-20 from the field in a loss.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Curry said. “In Denver. The first half was a blur. I probably played the worst half of all time. Because you almost psych yourself out thinking that it’s a different game when you get to the playoffs. Like the adrenaline and energy in the building, it’s definitely different, but the game itself, it is just basketball. So I do remember that first rep. It was a true blur. I was just out there running around, not really knowing what I was doing. Then you settle in.”

Curry and Green are looking forward to the stage in Wednesday’s game, even though it’s not the traditional postseason game that they are used to. At this stage of their respective careers, they appreciate any opportunity they can get to play in a matchup that has some stakes. They can also quickly recognize players who enjoy those types of moments as they do.

“You bring in some guys, and you’re like, ‘Ah, man, we’ve played against this guy. He’s crushed us,’” Green said. “Regular-season basketball. You bring those guys in, they get to the playoffs, they can’t think straight. So you quickly realize, ‘Ah, there’s guys that’s made for this 82, and there’s guys that’s made for the 16. In an ideal world, you’re made for both, but it ain’t always ideal. And so me personally, I’d rather have a 16-game guy; 82 — yeah, you need it. It’s important, but I’ve just seen too many guys over the course of my career, starting early, that when it gets time for the 16, they’re like a shell of themself. And quickly realize — this ain’t for everybody.

“And there’s some guys that get in the regular season, they’re gonna get their points. They’re gonna get whatever to make it look good, to get their money. But when it’s time to win, that ain’t the guy you want on your side. So I figured that out pretty early in my career just due to the levels of success that we had.”

Curry offered his own definition of the difference between the two groups. He knows Green will be ready to step up with him on Wednesday, and both players know Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be ready for the stage as well. The list of 16-game players in the league is an exclusive club, and the players on that list recognize the traits in others.

“The ability to key in on a strategy when you look across the court and somebody knows exactly what you’re gonna do,” Curry explained. “But you’re still able to do it, take advantage of the matchup, whatever it is. All those things kind of boil up to being a playoff-type player and enjoying those moments when the lights are bright and not running away from them. Because you’re exposed in the playoffs, there’s no hiding. There’s no running. There’s no catching anybody by surprise. And the guys that can overcome all that and do it over and over and over again, you start to get that 16-game label.”