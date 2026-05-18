Shoppers’ Frenzy for ‘Royal Pop’ Pocket Watches Forces Swatch to Shut Stores

The Swiss watchmaker Swatch closed dozens of its stores on Saturday as vast crowds lined up to attempt to snag Royal Pop pocket watches from its collaboration with the luxury timepiece maker Audemars Piguet.

The frenzy prompted police intervention at stores from London to New York and disappointed customers who queued for hours to buy the colorful, pop art-inspired watches, which cost $400 to $420.

Video shared on social media showed a chaotic scene at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island as police officers appeared to use pepper spray to subdue crowds.

Hundreds of shoppers also swarmed Swatch stores in Times Square and SoHo in Manhattan, resulting in at least one arrest, according to the New York Police Department.