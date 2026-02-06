Eagles OL coach Stoutland says he won’t return next season

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who has overseen one of the most dominant offensive fronts in football since joining the team in 2013, announced Wednesday he is not returning to the organization for the 2026 season.

“Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end,” he wrote on social media. “When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out.”

Stoutland, 63, is not expected to coach next season, a team source said. He was offered a role on the Eagles staff under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion but declined, the source added.

Since Stoutland’s 2013 arrival on Chip Kelly’s staff, the Eagles kept him on staff through multiple head coaching changes and were rewarded for it. Under Stoutland’s watch, the offensive line served as the foundation for a franchise that averaged 10 wins per season during his tenure, a run that included two titles and three Super Bowl appearances.

The title of run game coordinator was added in 2018. In 2024, he orchestrated an attack that helped Saquon Barkley set the record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs.

Things were less harmonious this past season. Injuries to right tackle Lane Johnson and others along the front played a part in the ground game’s regression, but there were other dynamics at play. With the offense stagnant, head coach Nick Sirianni took on a more active role over the latter part of the season. He and then-offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo began incorporating different run designs in an effort to kick start the operation.

Stoutland was not consulted about the changes to what he felt was an appropriate degree, a league source said, to the point where he no longer desired the title of run game coordinator because he felt it no longer fit his job description.

That experience gave him pause about continuing on with the organization, the source added.

Another wrinkle emerged with the hiring of the 33-year-old Mannion as offensive coordinator last week. Mannion is slated to install a new scheme that will pull from the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan systems. Given that Stoutland doesn’t have a history with that offense, he would have needed someone to bring him up to speed on the new system, a source noted.

Speaking with ESPN last week, Stoutland’s agent, Alan Herman, had indicated that Stoutland was frustrated with how this season transpired with his voice not being heard within the organization and said there was a chance he could move on. However, Herman had emphasized Stoutland was not planning to retire from football.

“The Philadelphia Eagles thank Jeff Stoutland for his legendary contributions to the game of football at the college and professional levels,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Stout’s influence throughout football is immense, having helped countless players reach their true potential, including many who went on to earn All-Pro honors and some who developed into future Hall of Fame talents. His passion for the development of young players set the bar not only for our organization but for the entire National Football League. It is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players than Jeff Stoutland.”

Stoutland, a Staten Island, New York, native coached college football for nearly 30 years before joining the pro ranks in Philadelphia. He served as Alabama’s offensive line coach from 2011-12. The Tide won BCS championships in both of those seasons.