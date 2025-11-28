Eminem accuses ‘RHOP’ stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon of harassment amid trademark battle

Eminem is accusing “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant and show alum Robyn Dixon of harassment amid the trio’s ongoing trademark battle.

Last month, Bryant and Dixon — who co-host the “Reasonably Shady” podcast — filed documents explaining that the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which is overseeing the case, had ordered the “Real Slim Shady” rapper to be deposed.

Page Six obtained the documents on Wednesday, though Us Weekly was first to report on them.

Eminem is accusing “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant and show alum Robyn Dixon of harassment amid the trio’s trademark battle. Getty Images

Bryant and Dixon — who co-host the “Reasonably Shady” podcast — filed documents explaining that the United States Patent and Trademark Office had ordered the “Real Slim Shady” rapper to be deposed. Instagram

According to Bryant and Dixon, Eminem — born Marshall Bruce Mathers III — has been “very difficult” with regard to scheduling a date and time for the deposition.

They eventually agreed on Oct. 29. However, after Bryant and Dixon suggested an 11 a.m. ET start time, Mathers, 53, said he wouldn’t be available until 2 p.m. ET.

The musician’s attorney admitted to the ladies’ attorney in an email, “Getting [him] to commit time to a deposition is very difficult, and we suggest that you take the opportunity when you can get him.”

According to Bryant and Dixon, Eminem — born Marshall Bruce Mathers III — has been “very difficult” with regard to scheduling a date and time for the deposition. FilmMagic

They eventually agreed on Oct. 29. However, after the ladies suggested an 11 a.m. ET start time, the musician said he wouldn’t be available until 2 p.m. ET. Getty Images

Mathers’ attorney also argued that “taking more than two hours [to depose him] would be pushing it,” given that the attorney deposed both Bryant and Dixon “in a total of less than two hours.”

The attorney made sure to add, “If for some reason you cannot complete the deposition in two hours, we will stay as late as we have to.”

Bryant, 55, and Dixon, 46, objected to the 2 p.m. start time, ironically calling it “unreasonable” given the “one-day, seven-hour limitation imposed by [Mathers] and the ordinary business hours of [the ladies’] counsel and deposition vendor.”

Bryant and Dixon objected to the 2 p.m. start time, calling it “unreasonable.” reasonablyshady/Instagram

They also accused Mathers of implying that they “should be grateful to depose [him] when he is available,” claiming that the “take-it-or-leave-it approach shows a lack of good faith.” Getty Images

Stay one step ahead with all the exclusive tea on your favorite reality TV stars! Sign up for Virtual Reali-Tea with Danny and Evan, our must-read newsletter! Thank for signing up!

Bryant and Dixon also accused the Grammy winner of implying that they “should be grateful to depose [him] when he is available,” claiming that the “take-it-or-leave-it approach shows a lack of good faith.”

Earlier this month, Mathers responded by arguing that ladies’ “refusal to cooperate” and “insistence [on] filing a motion over a three-hour start-time difference” proves that their “pursuit of [his] deposition is designed to harass.”

Bryant and Dixon — who met on “RHOP” and remain good friends — launched their podcast in May 2021, going on to file a trademark application for “Reasonably Shady” the following February.

The application was for their podcast, entertainment services and various products, including apparel, makeup and home goods.

The Grammy winner responded by arguing that ladies’ “refusal to cooperate” and “insistence [on] filing a motion over a three-hour start-time difference” proves that their “pursuit of [his] deposition is designed to harass.” Instagram/gizellebryant

The case has been ongoing since February 2023. ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mathers opposed the application in February 2023, arguing that his brand would be “damaged” if the ladies obtained the trademark.

He insisted that “Reasonably Shady” would “cause confusion in the minds of consumers,” who have known him by his monikers “Slim Shady” and “Shady” since the ’90s. He also owns the trademark for “Shady” for merchandise use.

The following month, Bryant and Dixon’s attorney told Page Six in response, “Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant deny any likelihood of confusion between Mathers’ trademarks and their Reasonably Shady mark. We are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property.”