New Acura RSX EV spotted at a Tesla Supercharger [Images]

Acura is reviving the RSX to kick off its new generation of electric vehicles. The sporty electric SUV was caught at a Tesla Supercharger with an NACS port ahead of its official launch.

The new Acura RSX EV is coming in 2026

We got our first look at the new RSX Prototype after Acura unveiled it during Monterey Car Week in August. It will be the first model built on Honda’s new in-house Zero EV platform.

The new Acura RSX will also be the first electric vehicle Honda builds at its new EV hub in Ohio. It will be built on the same production line as the Acura Integra.

Although it’s called the RSX, the new model drops the sedan style for a sporty crossover SUV-like design. Based on Honda’s EV platform, Acura’s designers took full advantage of its flexibility, creating a bold, wide stance and a coupe-like silhouette.

The long wheelbase pushes the wheels out while short overhangs give it a sharp, modern-day look. An added ducktail-style rear spoiler, flush door handles, and big front Brembo brakes add to the sporty feel.

The Acura RSX Prototype (Source: Acura)

Up front, the new RSX features a revamped Diamond Pentagon grille design and a new separated headlight design. Meanwhile, the rear has a full-length light bar and a new ACURA logo across the tailgate.

Ahead of its official launch, the new Acura RSX EV was caught charging at a Tesla Supercharger with a built-in NACS port.

Although it’s still covered in camouflage, photos from Shubham Gajjar (via KindelAuto) reveal the new coupe SUV-like design, with a rear spoiler and a full-length LED lightbar.

The new Acura RSX EV will also debut with Honda’s new in-house ASIMO OS operating system. Honda said the system will offer a more smartphone-like experience, offering new advanced driver-assist features. It will also use machine learning to provide a more personalized experience.

Acura said the prototype revealed in August was a preview of its next-gen EV, set to launch in the second half of 2026.

Although we know it will be equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, Acura didn’t offer any other details or battery specs.

Honda confirmed that Acura’s current electric SUV, the ZDX, will not return for the 2026 model year, leaving the Prologue as its sole EV in the US.

While it prepares for its next-gen models, Honda is offering generous EV discounts with up to $16,550 off MSRP. You can use our link to find the Honda Prologue in your area.



