Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Welcomes 1st Child

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott has announced that she has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Scott and her husband, Matt Moeller, whom she has been married to since June 2023, welcomed their daughter on April 14. She shared pictures of the adorable newborn and revealed her special name in an Instagram post two days after her arrival.

“My heart outside my body,” Scott gushed in the caption. “She’s everything and more.”

She added, “Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26 welcome to the world my sweet darling,” and included a white dove.

Scott then explained the significance of her daughter’s name, writing that it honors the “Scott sisters.”

She described her sisters as “women who have given the name and my life so much meaning.”

“May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties,” Scott continued.

At the end of her post, she expressed her gratitude for Moeller and their growing family.

“To my husband, I can’t believe she’s ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly,” she said.

The post included a sweet photo of Scott and Moeller holding their baby girl’s tiny hand. In the snap, the newborn wore a white onesie that had her name written on it in gold letters. The second picture showed Scottie lying beside a sign that read “Hello World.” For the final snap, Scott and Moeller smiled wide while cradling Scottie. Scott placed a white heart over Scottie’s face in each of the pictures.

The couple first announced they were expecting in October 2025. Scott uploaded a carousel of pictures that showed her surprising her husband with the news.

“THE BEST OF YOU + ME,” she cheered in the caption. “For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way.”

She added, in part, “I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long.”

At the time, younger sister Hailie Jade Mathers commented, “Sooo happy for you guys can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin.”

Scott is Eminem’s oldest daughter who was adopted by the rapper when she was a child. She is the daughter of Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott. Dawn Scott died in 2016 at the age of 41.

Hailie Jade Mathers, whom Eminem shares with Kim Scott, welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Evan McClintock in April 2025.

In addition to his two older children, Eminem is also a dad to Stevie Laine Mathers, whom he also adopted.