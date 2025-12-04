‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Release Date Set for April

“Euphoria” fans have been waiting years and now their prayers have been answered: Season 3 is set to hit HBO in April.

The new episodes will arrive more than four years after the Season 2 finale. (Just think: in the wait between seasons, you could have enrolled and graduated from “Euphoria” High.)

Sam Levinson‘s teen drama returns with a sprawling cast of familiar faces and newcomers. Most of the original cast of now-A-listers are back, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo. Also returning are Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike and Nika King, as well as Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

Levinson was on hand at an HBO Max presentation in London on Wednesday to share a sneak peak of the explosive Season 3, revealing where some of the key characters have ended up four years on. “Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time,” he explained of where the show picks up. “We basically pick up Rue [Zendaya] south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie [Kelly], trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

“And then Cassie [Sweeney] is living in the suburbs with Nate [Elordi], they’re engaged and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.”

He promised: “I feel strongly this is our best season yet… I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

Levinson also shared that “Jules [Schafer] is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs. Maddy [Demie] is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi [Apatow] is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon.”

Joining Stone in “Euphoria” for the first time are Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch. Plus: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Austin Abrams and Algee Smith were left off HBO’s cast list, as well as Storm Reid, who said in November that her character, Rue’s sister Gia, would be absent from Season 3. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, exited the series in August 2022, and Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

“Euphoria” follows a group of teenagers navigating an intense world of drug addiction, sex, crime and betrayal. “Euphoria” became a phenomenon, launching the careers of many of its young stars and becoming HBO’s most-watched series that does not involve dragons or zombies (the cabler’s fourth most-popular show overall).