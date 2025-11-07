Europa League: Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv, Rangers v Roma, and more – live | Europa League

Some more updates from outside Villa Park, courtesy of PA Media. Around 200 protesters including members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign gathered near a children’s playpark adjacent to Villa Park’s Trinity Road stand. Palestinian flags and banners calling for a boycott of Israel had also been placed on the ground beside Trinity Road amid pro-Gaza chants. Police officers briefly formed a cordon to prevent a surge of protesters after an Israeli flag was reportedly waved by a passer-by. Witnesses said the woman was ushered into a side street and spoken to by police before leaving the area. Five flatbed vehicles were driven past the ground prior to kick-off of the Europa League match, carrying electronic billboards showing messages opposing antisemitism. One of the messages, beside a Star of David, read “Ban hatred not fans” while another carried a quote from Thierry Henry saying football is not about goals but bringing people together. Villa supporter Adam Selway arrived for the match wearing a half-and-half scarf in the colours of the home side and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The 48-year-old said he was not making any political statement, felt sympathy with fans unable to attend and simply wanted to watch a football match. “It’s not about politics, it’s about football,” he said. “It’s not the Villa fans that don’t want anyone here – the Villa fans want the away fans here.” Share

If you are wondering why Evan Ferguson, the Brighton striker on loan at Roma, is not in the Italian club’s squad this evening, that is because he is sidelined with injury. However, Ferguson was included in the Republic of Ireland’s squad for the international break next week – decisive World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary – although Ireland’s manager Heimir Hallgrimsson stressed he would only potentially available for the second fixture. Artem Dovbyk leads the line for Roma tonight. Share

It’s worth flagging that Rangers are bottom of the Europa League standings – 36th of the 36 teams. They are three games into the eight-game league phase and if the Glasgow side have any chance of clawing their way to the top 24 by the end of it, which would mean they would enter a play-off round to reach the knockout stages, they badly need a result against Roma tonight, no small task. Rangers were heavily beaten by Brann in their last European game – Danny Röhl’s first game in charge – and also lost to Celtic at the weekend in the Scottish League Cup, although that was with 10 men and in extra time. Share

Barney Ronay The man moved on by the police for “breaching the peace” is the 17 year old YouTuber Young Bob. It’s not exactly clear but they seemed to be trying to move him on from broadcasting near the main pro Palestine demonstration using special powers in place for the duration. He was heard talking animatedly to police as they tried to get him to leave the area. He has now been escorted away. Share

“The best name on the pitch at Villa Park has got to be Roy Revivo, the son of Israeli legend Haim Revivo,” emails Peter Oh. “Arguably even better than Roy of the Rovers.” Revivo is playing at left back for Maccabi, with Jadon Sancho expected to be his opposite number on the right wing for Villa. The wonderfully-named Roy Revivo playing against Midtjylland in the Europa League last month. Photograph: Darko Vojinović/AP Share Updated at 14.30 EST

Nine further Europa League matches kicked off at 5.45pm GMT, so those matches are ongoing and into the second half. There are some notable scores: Bad news for Martin O’Neill and co: Celtic are being battered 3-0 by Midtjylland, who are on course to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League this season. Braga and Lyon, due to kick off at 8pm GMT, are the only other teams that could feasibly stop the Danish side from topping the table come the end of the night. Nottingham Forest are being held 0-0 by Sturm Graz, the Austrian side that Celtic beat a couple of weeks ago. Unbeaten in the Portuguese league and top of the table with nine wins and one draw from their first 10 games, Porto on course for another European defeat at Utrecht (following their loss at Forest last month), but former Norwich man Borja Sainz has just scored to make it 1-1 in the Netherlands. There are about 20 minutes to go in each of these fixtures. Photograph: Guardian Share

Nick Ames Just over an hour until kick-off at Villa Park and the scene is relatively calm, although not without a distinct undertone. The police presence here – more than 700 officers from 10 different forces – is vast, a large semi-circle of them stationed in the parkland behind Trinity Road. One woman was led away by police after carrying an Israel flag through the crowds outside; she was targeted by chants from among the numerous pro-Palestine protesters present, although there was no suggestion of any violence. A handful of other Israel flags have also been spotted. Police have been using dispersal orders when faced with the few minor altercations that have arisen so far. The insistent presence of YouTubers and influencers seems to be occupying as much of their time as anything. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Share Updated at 14.05 EST

Team news (selected) Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv Aston Villa: Martinez, Lindelof, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Bogarde, Onana, Sancho, Rogers, Guessand, Malen.

Subs: Bizot, Oakley, Cash, Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Elliott, Buendia, Watkins, Digne, Kamara, Broggio. Maccabi Tel-Aviv: Mishpati, Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo,

Madmon, Sissokho, Noy, Varela, Peretz, Davida.

Subs: Gerafi, Melika, Heitor, Andrade, Jehezkel, Gropper, Ben Harush, Lederman, Abu Farkhi, Shahar, Ben Hamo, Nicolaescu. Rangers v Roma Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Aarons, Barron, Raskin, Meghoma, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti.

Subs: Kelly, Wright, Diomande, Aasgaard, Cornelius, Cameron, Antman, Miovski, Fernandez, Rice, Curtis, Danilo. Roma: Svilar, Mancini, Hermoso, N’Dicka, Celik, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Tsimikas, Soule, Pellegrini, Dovbyk.

Subs: De Marzi, Gollini, Rensch, Kone, Ziolkowski, Wesley, Romano, Pisilli, Ghilardi, El Shaarawy. Real Betis v Lyon Real Betis: Valles, Ruibal, Llorente, Natan, Gomez, Roca,

Fornals, Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu.

Subs: Adrian, German Garcia, Bellerin, Bartra, Altimira, Avila, Amrabat, Riquelme, Deossa, Hernandez, Ortiz, Pablo Garcia. Lyon: Greif, Maitland-Niles, Kluivert, Niakhate, Abner Vinicius, de Carvalho, Tessmann, Karabec, Merah, Molebe,

Satriano.

Subs: Descamps, Konan, Tagliafico, Sulc, Afonso Moreira, Mata, Morton, Barisic, Goncalves. Bologna v Brann Bologna: Skorupski, Holm, Heggem, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Moro, Ferguson, Bernardeschi, Fabbian, Cambiaghi, Castro. Subs: Ravaglia, Pessina, Pobega, Orsolini, Rowe, Casale, Zortea, Odgaard, Dallinga, Miranda, Vitik. Brann: Dyngeland, De Roeve, Helland, Sery Larsen, Dragsnes, Kornvig, Sorensen, Gudmundsson, Mathisen, Finne, Haaland.

Subs: Bramel, Knudsen, Boakye, Hansen, Castro, Soltvedt, Pedersen, Sande, Laegreid, Remmem. Stuttgart v Feyenoord Stuttgart: Nubel, Jeltsch, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Andres,

Stiller, Assignon, El Khannous, Tomas, Undav.

Subs: Bredlow, Hellstern, Hendriks, Vagnoman, Fuhrich, Karazor, Leweling, Zagadou, Bouanani, Nartey, Catovic, Jovanovic. Feyenoord: Wellenreuther, Read, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Smal, Timber, Larin, Valente, Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Borges.

Subs: Berger, Bossin, Nieuwkoop, Sauer, Tengstedt, Diarra, Lotomba, Sliti, Plug, Kraaijeveld, van den Elshout. Share Updated at 14.15 EST