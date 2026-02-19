Omaha schools, businesses closed for forecasted snow

Schools are closing or changing their schedules after storm system brings snow chances to parts of Nebraska and Iowa.READ MORE: Snow could bring impacts to Thursday evening commute for Omaha area A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, effective from noon on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts Schools closed on Thursday:Omaha Public SchoolsWestside Community SchoolsOmaha Catholic SchoolsBellevue Public SchoolsElkhorn Public Schools Papillion La Vista Community SchoolsMillard Public Schools Bennington Public SchoolsRalston Public SchoolsNorth Bend Central Public SchoolsYou can find the latest list of closings and delays here. Stay updated on the latest weather forecast by downloading the KETV mobile app. With a combined 50 years covering weather in Nebraska and Iowa, KETV NewsWatch 7 is Omaha’s Weather Leader. Led by Omaha’s Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby, the award-winning team of Sean Everson, Caitlin Harvey and Luke Vickery are focused on alerting you to upcoming severe weather and KETV’s exclusive live radar gives you a 3-minute advantage when storms strike.Make sure you can always see the latest news, weather, sports and more from KETV NewsWatch 7 on Google search.NAVIGATE: Home | Weather | Local News | National | Sports | Newscasts on demand |

Schools are closing or changing their schedules after storm system brings snow chances to parts of Nebraska and Iowa.

READ MORE: Snow could bring impacts to Thursday evening commute for Omaha area

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, effective from noon on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.

Schools closed on Thursday:

Omaha Public Schools

Westside Community Schools

Omaha Catholic Schools

Bellevue Public Schools

Elkhorn Public Schools

Papillion La Vista Community Schools

Millard Public Schools

Bennington Public Schools

Ralston Public Schools

North Bend Central Public Schools

