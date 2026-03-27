Even Sombr’s Off-Duty Style Is Straight Out of the ’70s

The Studio City Farmers Market in Los Angeles is famous for offering an impressive variety of treats. On any ordinary Sunday, one might be able to find a jam made of locally harvested berries, or Salvadorian pupusas, or, perhaps most notably, a well-heeled celebrity on the hunt for such organic fare. It’s a big day in a young talent’s life when he gets photographed at the notoriously star-filled bazaar, and such a badge of honor was bestowed this past weekend upon the 20-year-old musician Sombr, who was spotted slinking through the market’s tents with an iced coffee in hand.

One imagines it’s hard to miss Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, at any given locale given his dizzying six-foot-something stature. (He jokingly claims to be “six seven.”) But the Grammy-nominated artist also stands out for his neo-retro sense of style, which he has honed under the direction of his stylist, former GQ fashion editor Brandon Tan. On stage, Sombr’s mode of dress can primarily be described as indie glam for a generation that finds gender performance silly. Notably, this includes wearing glossy, sequined Valentino numbers and lacy, midriff-baring bodysuits.

Sombr at the Studio City Farmers Market on March 22. Getty Images

But Sombr, like many 20-somethings today, also loves an archival look. Trying samples at the market over the weekend, the New York City-born musician wore an outfit he’d picked out himself: a late-’70s, early-’80s-ish combo of a tee and jeans that made him look like a character out of Wet Hot American Summer. On top: a faded pale-pink-and-red color-blocked “Eagles” varsity shirt (the sleeves of which landed just past the lanky musician’s elbow), black Wayfarer frames, and a wet shag haircut. On the bottom: a pair of groovy, bright blue bell-bottom jeans and round-toed leather boots.

Not unlike being nominated in the best new artist category at the Grammys, Sombr’s newest Hollywood accomplishment is joining the pantheon of stylish celebrity sightings at Los Angeles farmers markets. He’s in good company alongside Jeremy Allen White, who is best known for his ritualistic flower shopping in a pair of weathered Nike Cortezes; Macaulay Culkin, who has also shopped for flora while wearing two watches and pink Crocs; and, the dark prince of Studio City himself, Anwar Hadid, who’s rocked a panoply of iconic, rotting ensembles to purchase whole foods. Sombr, in his true-vintage look, brought a sweet aimlessness to the market. We can only hope to witness his horticultural savoir faire blossom in the coming seasons.