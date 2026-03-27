Boston College hires UConn assistant Luke Murray as head coach

Boston College hired UConn assistant Luke Murray as its next head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Murray played a key role in building back-to-back national championship teams at UConn and is considered one of the architects of the Huskies’ title-winning offensive system.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful to lead the Boston College men’s basketball program,” Murray said. “BC is a university with a prestigious academic reputation and a storied basketball tradition. Boston College alumni and fans will find our program defined by a standard of excellence, and our team will play an unselfish, tough and highly competitive brand of basketball. I am excited to get to work to build this proud program. Go Eagles!”

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Murray, the son of actor and comedian Bill Murray, has been an assistant under Dan Hurley at UConn, Rhode Island and Wagner. He has been with the Huskies since 2021, establishing himself as a high-level recruiter and helping transform their offense into one of the best in the country. Before his arrival, the Huskies finished 64th and 85th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency; since he joined Hurley’s staff in Storrs, they’ve never been below 30th in that category, finishing first and third in the championship seasons of 2023 and 2024.

“BC is Back! This guy is the best,” Hurley wrote on social media. “Will miss him greatly but so proud and happy for him. Long overdue opportunity. Good Bye Champ!!”

Before UConn, Murray was an assistant under Chris Mack at Louisville and Xavier, helping lead those programs to five NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2017 and a 1-seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Murray also spent two seasons as an assistant at Towson from 2011 to 2013 and began his college coaching career on staff at Quinnipiac in 2007.

“Today marks a turning point in Boston College men’s basketball,” athletic director Blake James said. “In Luke Murray, we have found a leader who does not just understand the modern landscape of college basketball — he has helped define it. His role in building a national championship-caliber program, his sophisticated offensive vision and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him the perfect fit to lead our student-athletes. We are thrilled to welcome Luke, his wife, Kara, and their family to the BC community.”

Murray will remain on staff at UConn through the NCAA tournament. The 2-seed Huskies face 3-seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Friday.