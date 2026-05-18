EvenUp Introduces a New Era of PI Operations with Pre-Litigation as a Service (PLAAS)

Powered by purpose-built AI for personal injury law

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EvenUp today announced the launch of Pre-Litigation as a Service (PLAAS), alongside the next evolution of its legal AI assistant, Companion, and improved AI drafting capabilities through Firmwide Knowledge Base. Together, the launches introduce a new operating model for personal injury law designed to help firms scale with greater capacity, visibility, and outcomes.

These launches come as private equity investment, consolidation, and national expansion reshape the personal injury industry, increasing pressure on firms to deliver faster, more consistent outcomes at scale while exposing the limitations of traditional, manual workflows.

EvenUp is the category leader in proactive AI built specifically for personal injury law, used by 30% of the top 100 PI firms and applied across more than 10,000 cases a week representing over $14 billion in damages.

Firms are facing increasing operational pressure driven by staffing shortages, rising attrition, and growing caseload complexity. Case managers are often responsible for hundreds of files requiring coordination across treatment, medical records, and drafting, making consistency difficult to maintain. The result is delayed demands and settlements, missed opportunities, and firms referring out cases they do not have the bandwidth to manage. PLAAS is designed to address these constraints at the system level.

PLAAS is not a tool layered onto existing workflows, but a fundamentally different way of operating. It functions as an integrated extension of a firm’s pre-litigation team, combining purpose-built AI for PI with EvenUp’s US-based case management team to manage the full lifecycle of a case, including:

Claim setup and investigation

Care coordination and treatment tracking

Records and bills retrieval

Demand preparation to firm standards

Settlement negotiation with carriers

Optional lien resolution

PLAAS is already improving case outcomes at scale, helping firms recover 95% of available third-party policy limits, requesting medical records 66 days faster, delivering demands 47 days faster, reducing time on desk by up to three months, and saving approximately $1,000 per case in carrying costs.

“What excites us most about this launch is that it’s much bigger than a product release,” said Rami Karabibar, CEO of EvenUp. “We believe personal injury law is entering a new era, where AI will play a much more central role in how firms operate, how decisions are made, and how cases move forward. For a long time, the industry has relied on adding more people and more manual processes to keep up with demand. We believe there’s a better path forward, one where technology can help firms operate with greater consistency, visibility, and confidence across every case. Through PLAAS, we’re not just delivering another technology tool, we’re delivering outcomes that firms can actually measure and rely on.”