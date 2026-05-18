EvenUp Introduces a New Era of PI Operations with Pre-Litigation as a Service (PLAAS)

Powered by purpose-built AI for personal injury law
SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EvenUp today announced the launch of Pre-Litigation as a Service (PLAAS), alongside the next evolution of its legal AI assistant, Companion, and improved AI drafting capabilities through Firmwide Knowledge Base. Together, the launches introduce a new operating model for personal injury law designed to help firms scale with greater capacity, visibility, and outcomes.
These launches come as private equity investment, consolidation, and national expansion reshape the personal injury industry, increasing pressure on firms to deliver faster, more consistent outcomes at scale while exposing the limitations of traditional, manual workflows.
EvenUp is the category leader in proactive AI built specifically for personal injury law, used by 30% of the top 100 PI firms and applied across more than 10,000 cases a week representing over $14 billion in damages.
Firms are facing increasing operational pressure driven by staffing shortages, rising attrition, and growing caseload complexity. Case managers are often responsible for hundreds of files requiring coordination across treatment, medical records, and drafting, making consistency difficult to maintain. The result is delayed demands and settlements, missed opportunities, and firms referring out cases they do not have the bandwidth to manage. PLAAS is designed to address these constraints at the system level.
PLAAS is not a tool layered onto existing workflows, but a fundamentally different way of operating. It functions as an integrated extension of a firm’s pre-litigation team, combining purpose-built AI for PI with EvenUp’s US-based case management team to manage the full lifecycle of a case, including:
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Claim setup and investigation
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Care coordination and treatment tracking
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Records and bills retrieval
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Demand preparation to firm standards
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Settlement negotiation with carriers
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Optional lien resolution
PLAAS is already improving case outcomes at scale, helping firms recover 95% of available third-party policy limits, requesting medical records 66 days faster, delivering demands 47 days faster, reducing time on desk by up to three months, and saving approximately $1,000 per case in carrying costs.
“What excites us most about this launch is that it’s much bigger than a product release,” said Rami Karabibar, CEO of EvenUp. “We believe personal injury law is entering a new era, where AI will play a much more central role in how firms operate, how decisions are made, and how cases move forward. For a long time, the industry has relied on adding more people and more manual processes to keep up with demand. We believe there’s a better path forward, one where technology can help firms operate with greater consistency, visibility, and confidence across every case. Through PLAAS, we’re not just delivering another technology tool, we’re delivering outcomes that firms can actually measure and rely on.”
Early indicators show higher rates of policy limit attainment, faster case resolution, and measurable increases in settlement values across comparable cases, helping firms scale output without adding the same level of headcount while maintaining quality across every file.
“Our most critical people have been the biggest proponents of PLAAS. EvenUp delivers better case development and moves them off the desk sooner, freeing up our best people to get more value on our biggest cases. I’m getting a better product, making more money, and providing a better service to my clients,” said Glen Lerner, Founding Partner of Lerner and Rowe.
Companion addresses one of the most persistent challenges in personal injury firms: limited visibility across the docket. It acts as a firmwide operating center, allowing teams to ask questions across their entire caseload and receive immediate, actionable insights. By surfacing high-value cases, flagging risks such as missing MRIs or undiagnosed TBIs, and prioritizing where attention is needed, Companion helps firms move from reactive case management to proactive decision-making.
“Companion’s firmwide search gives our business relations team more bandwidth by highlighting clients who need follow-up care like MRIs and helping keep providers accountable,” said Jared Larsen, Director of Operations at Fielding Law Group.
The latest update to AI Drafts, Firmwide Knowledge Base, addresses one of the hardest challenges for growing law firms: scaling expertise that often lives in senior attorneys’ heads or internal training documents. It applies a firm’s standards and institutional knowledge around liability, causation, damages, and argumentation automatically across every document, helping firms produce stronger, more consistent legal documents while reducing review time and maintaining quality at scale.
These launches mark the latest milestone in a period of rapid growth for EvenUp. In October 2025, the company announced a $150 million Series E funding round that brought its valuation to $2 billion. Since then, EvenUp has expanded its platform to enable proactive case progression with the release of AI Communication Agents and major enhancements to its AI Drafts suite including the next generation of Mirror Mode, continuing to extend its AI capabilities across the entire case lifecycle.
About EvenUp
EvenUp is on a mission to close the justice gap with AI-powered technology that helps personal injury firms deliver higher standards of representation and better outcomes for injury victims. EvenUp is the first proactive AI platform built for personal injury law, streamlining workflows, automating documents, and delivering actionable insights across the entire case lifecycle.
EvenUp is backed by leading investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, B Capital, RELX venture arm REV, Premji Invest, Lightspeed, Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, NFX, DCM, and more.
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Contacts
Media contact:
Maria Boschetti, VP of Communications
maria.boschetti@evenuplaw.com