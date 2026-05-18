Samsung 48-inch OLED TV drops to new lowest price on Amazon

Smooth 144Hz motion for gaming and sports

Updated: May 12, 2026 11:36 am

WePC is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Prices subject to change. Learn more

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Samsung’s 48-inch S90F Smart TV is built for both entertainment and gaming, with features that make it stand out in the mid-size OLED category. Powered by the NQ4 Gen3 processor, it delivers sharp 4K visuals with HDR+ and advanced upscaling. Right now, it’s down from $1,397.99 to $947.99, a 32% discount that saves you $450. This is the new lowest price we’ve tracked for this model, which makes it a strong buy for anyone looking to upgrade their living room setups.



Prices and savings subject to change. Click through to get the current deal prices.

SAVE 32% NOW! Samsung 48-Inch Class S90F Smart TV (2025 Model, 48S90F) NQ4 Gen3 Processor, Upscaling Pro, HDR+, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, Vision, Alexa Built-in Load more

This TV includes Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smoother gameplay and sports viewing, Alexa built-in for voice control, and Samsung’s Vision enhancements for richer colors. At this price and in its size range, it’s one of the best TVs on the market.

Why we like this Samsung S90F deal

OLED panel with HDR+

The OLED panel delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors, while HDR+ ensures content looks sharp and dynamic. It’s ideal for movies, streaming, and gaming at 4K resolution.

Motion Xcelerator 144Hz

With a 144Hz refresh rate, fast-moving content like sports and games looks smoother. This makes the S90F a strong option for console and PC gaming setups.

Smart features and processor

The NQ4 Gen3 processor powers Upscaling Pro, improving lower-resolution content. Alexa integration adds convenience, while Samsung’s Vision tuning enhances overall picture quality.



Prices and savings subject to change. Click through to get the current deal prices.

SAVE 32% NOW! Samsung 48-Inch Class S90F Smart TV (2025 Model, 48S90F) NQ4 Gen3 Processor, Upscaling Pro, HDR+, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, Vision, Alexa Built-in Load more

What to consider before you buy

At 48 inches, this TV is a great fit for smaller living rooms or gaming setups, but those wanting a more cinematic experience may prefer larger sizes. OLED panels deliver excellent visuals but can be more expensive than LED alternatives. Storage of apps and features is solid, though heavy smart TV users may want to manage installed apps carefully.

It’s also worth noting that this is the new lowest price for this model, making it a timely opportunity. At $947.99, the Samsung S90F offers premium OLED performance with gaming-ready features, and it’s a smart buy if you’re ready to upgrade your setup.