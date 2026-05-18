GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are Not Opening Monday and Review Copies Won’t Be Sent to Press, According to Insiders

0-20%: Unlikely – Lacks credible sources

21-40%: Questionable – Some concerns remain

41-60%: Plausible – Reasonable evidence

61-80%: Probable – Strong evidence

81-100%: Highly Likely – Multiple reliable sources

Following the discovery of an affiliate Best Buy email suggesting GTA 6 pre-orders will open on Monday, May 18, the millions of fans of Rockstar’s blockbuster franchise have already prepared their digital wallets in anticipation. However, according to Tom Henderson, while the affiliate email is legitimate, nothing is actually happening until July or August. During the latest Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, he said:

Yeah, we said this for the longest time, right? I think we’ve all said that we believe we’re not going to get anything tangible until July, August, especially August, when their next earnings call is going to be.

I think one of the important things about this email is that it was legitimate in the sense that it was sent by Impact. Like, it was a legitimate email sent by Impact. I believe that people have reached out to Best Buy and Impact to try and get comment. They’re not giving comment, which is perfectly understandable. I wouldn’t want to give comment with Take-Two breathing down my neck with lawyers or whatever. But that that email was legitimate. Now, does that mean that they planned to have the trailer and then it got pushed back and then that email got sent out anyway? Was this a mistake? We simply do not know.

That’s not the only rumor we got this weekend. According to a Brazilian journalist who has worked for major websites such as Omelete and UOL, Rockstar Games won’t be sending any review copies to journalists or content creators. Instead, they are preparing a review event to prevent leaks and will send people to a secure location where they can play GTA 6.

A similar comment was made during the aforementioned Insider Gaming Weekly podcast by YouTuber Nukov, although it sounded more like speculation than a certainty borne out of a solid source:

There will be no previews of GTA 6. There will be no review copies sent out. There will be nothing.

Needless to say, this would be very inconvenient for publications like ours, not to mention a complete departure from their previous game release, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2, for which they did send review codes. Still, it’s not at all far-fetched that they might have picked this course of action, unusual as it may be.

About the author: With over two decades of experience in gaming journalism, Alessio Palumbo has led the gaming vertical at Wccftech since August 2015. He started working at a young age for Italian websites like Everyeye.it, Gamestar.it, Nextgame.it, and Multiplayer.it before kickstarting the indie English-language publication Worlds Factory as its founder and Editor in Chief. In the last decade, he has coordinated the overall output of Wccftech’s gaming section, managed PR relations, assigned reviews, produced daily news coverage, edited gaming content as needed, and delivered game reviews. Arguably, his trademark content is the long series of exclusive developer interviews that have been cited by Wikipedia and by the biggest news media and gaming publications. His passion for technology also makes him knowledgeable when it comes to gaming hardware and tech. His favorite genres include RPGs, MMORPGs, and action/adventure games.

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