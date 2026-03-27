Exclusive | Corey Lewandowski out of government

WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski is leaving his controversial role as a special government employee and won’t be working under his alleged mistress Kristi Noem at the State Department — despite joining her on a multination tour of Latin America this week, four sources told The Post.

Lewandowski’s exit was described by a White House official and three sources close to the Trump administration — after the ousted Homeland Security duo was seen in South America.

Noem was replaced as homeland security secretary Tuesday by Senate-confirmed Markwayne Mullin and now serves as special envoy to the new Shield of the Americas initiative.

Three of The Post’s sources said the final decision for Lewandowski to leave the administration was made either on Tuesday — when the couple was shown in photos released by Guyana’s government promoting the newly launched anti-crime initiative — or on Wednesday.

Kristi Noem speaking at a meeting with Guyanese government officials. Office of the President

Kristi Noem and Lewandowski, right, met with Guyanese government officials on Tuesday. Office of the President

Two sources said President Trump is forcing Lewandowski out after Trump expressed disapproval of a $220 million ad campaign featuring Noem and other contracting decisions Lewandowski made while serving as her de facto chief of staff.

A third source said that Lewandowski made the call himself because he wasn’t interested in working at the State Department, where Noem will report to Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau — after serving as a Cabinet secretary reporting directly to Trump.

Although Lewandowski won’t be joining her, Noem requested and received permission to transfer 10 other DHS subordinates to the State Department, Politico reported.

Noem’s current trip to Latin America began when she was still secretary of Homeland Security and has featured stops in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guyana — with a final leg in Ecuador. Lewandowski’s presence was revealed by photos from the fourth stopover.

It’s unclear whether the end of his official duties will impact Lewandowski’s future ability to travel with Noem.

He did not respond to a request for comment. The State Department did not immediately comment.

Lewandowski’s extensive role controlling staffing and contracting decisions as Noem’s unpaid de facto chief of staff earned him many enemies, drawing allegations of conflicts of interest that the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating.

Noem was fired by President Trump and won’t be joined by Lewandowski in her new role. Office of the President

His position as special government employee is supposed to last just 130 days per calendar year, but he managed to stretch his tenure throughout 2025 and into 2026 by skirting log-ins by arriving at DHS headquarters with Noem’s motorcade.

Sources said he often spent the night with her at her nearby government-owned home and noted that his “special” status allowed him to avoid financial disclosures meant to deter self-dealing in government work.

Lewandowski traveled with Noem to Guyana on Tuesday and was present for her meetings with President Irfaan Ali and energy officials. In photos and videos posted to social media, he is seen by her side as she greets officials and partakes in meetings.

The US Embassy said the visit was to highlight the American partnership with the South American country and to discuss shared priorities on dismantling drug cartels, discouraging illegal immigration, and ensuring peace and stability throughout the hemisphere.