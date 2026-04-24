EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Mini-Series Cast ‘Exposed’ — Radar Reveals Our Picks for Key Players in Shock Drama After Laura Dern Signs Up

Jeffrey Epstein mini-series cast has been exposed as Laura Dern slated to land key role.MEGA

Sleazy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sordid life is getting the TV treatment in an upcoming scripted series – with Oscar winner Laura Dern (circled) slated to star as an intrepid journalist who helped take down the well-connected creep.

Here, RadarOnline.com makes picks for other key players in the drama.

George Clooney is suggested to portray Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting the financier’s ability to charm elite circles despite his criminal past.MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein

Financier Epstein’s status as a convicted pedophile didn’t affect his Rolodex. The moneyman leveraged private jets, lavish homes and lucrative introductions to keep global leaders, Hollywood stars and more under his thumb, while secretly operating an underage sex ring, sources said.

In 2019, the 66-year-old letch died under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Cool and charismatic George Clooney, 64, would be utterly believable as Epstein because he could easily play someone who charmed his way into elite circles.

Versatile Clooney has also handily played deeply narcissist characters, including just last year in Jay Kelly.

Ghislaine Maxwell

British socialite [Ghislaine] Maxwell, 64, was Epstein’s closest confidante, gave him access to influential people and recruited and groomed young girls for the twisted businessman to abuse.

She’s currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after being found guilty of transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and four other related charges. Acclaimed Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie, 50, is more than equipped to handle such a role as she has a track record of portraying complex, intense women.

Plus, the elegant actress exhibits the same kind of natural polish and poise that Maxwell regularly used to her advantage.

Angelina Jolie is eyed to play Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of recruiting minors for Epstein’s abuse.MEGA

Donald Trump

The popular president, 79, and Epstein once ran in the same social circles – but the commander in chief has insisted he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal enterprise and denied allegations he had any involvement with the trafficker’s victims.

[Donald] Trump cut ties with the deviant after the men had a falling-out in the early aughts and last year signed a bill ordering the Department of Justice to release their Epstein investigation files.

While Trump may not appreciate being portrayed in a series about the scandal, 68-year-old Alec Baldwin’s Emmy-winning turn as the POTUS on Saturday Night Live makes him perfect to play the larger-than-life politician.

Alec Baldwin is considered to portray Donald Trump, who has denied involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities.MEGA

Virginia Giuffre

Late sex slave [Virginia] Giuffre said she was just a teen when she found herself caught in the clutches of Maxwell and Epstein, who allegedly forced her into sexual encounters with “a whole bunch” of powerful men.

The traumatized gal, who died at 41 in April 2025 in what was officially called a suicide, became one of the depraved duo’s most outspoken accusers and described the supposed horrors she endured in the memoir Nobody’s Girl.

Capturing Giuffre’s raw emotion and pain requires a skilled actress like The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson, 31, whose TV and film performances blend wide-eyed naivete with emotional angst and resilience.

Haley Lu Richardson is proposed to depict Virginia Giuffre, an accuser who detailed abuse in her memoir ‘Nobody’s Girl.’MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, lost his royal titles and crown-owned home over his ties to Epstein. In February, the former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly feeding Epstein sensitive secrets while serving as the U.K.’s trade envoy.

In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought against him by Giuffre for a reported $16 million, as the Epstein victim claimed Randy Andy raped her at 17. He denied her allegations and has disavowed any wrongdoing in relation to his icky friendship with Epstein.

Tackling such a role requires someone able to exude both upper-crust refinement and bumbling awkwardness, such as Bridget Jones beau Colin Firth, 65.

Colin Firth is named as a potential choice to play Prince Andrew amid scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.MEGA

Sarah Ferguson

Having lost her coveted courtesy title as Duchess of York after ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his honorifics, [Sarah] Ferguson, 66, was also booted as patron for multiple charities when the Department of Justice released emails suggesting her friendship with Epstein lasted past his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Isla Fisher is suggested to portray Sarah Ferguson following reports about her past contact with Epstein.MEGA

Fergie claimed she only sucked up to the sicko to defuse his threat to ruin the York family.

Aussie actress Isla Fisher, 50, who embodied a spendthrift in Confessions of a Shopaholic, would be ideal to play fellow redhead Fergie, as she is known for her vibrant energy and expressive performances.