Blake Shelton Opposes Divorce Amid Reported Marital Struggles

Country music star Blake Shelton is reportedly determined to avoid a third divorce despite facing significant marital strain with his wife, Gwen Stefani. Sources indicate that the couple has drifted apart due to demanding professional schedules as they approach their fifth wedding anniversary this July.

Shelton remains committed to the relationship following the end of his previous marriages to Kaynette Williams and Miranda Lambert. The singer reportedly views his current union as a priority he is unwilling to abandon regardless of present difficulties.

“Blake went through so much turmoil when he and Miranda split; it was probably the lowest time in his life, and something he’d do anything to avoid experiencing ever again,” an insider shared about the singer, per Star Magazine.

According to reports from the outlet, the musician is making it clear that ending the marriage is not a consideration for him at this time.

“He adores Gwen and is adamant that divorce is never going to be an option for them, even if they have to endure some tough times,” the source added.

The primary source of tension stems from the couple’s inability to reconcile their individual career paths with their shared domestic life. Insiders claim that even digital communication has become difficult amidst their various professional obligations.

“Their careers are still pulling them in different directions,” the source said. “When they’re apart, they try to FaceTime, send photos, and text each other during odd moments. But it’s hard when they’re both busy and distracted.”

Scheduled appearances in Las Vegas are unlikely to provide relief for the pair, as both remain occupied with separate business agendas. Observers suggest that the lack of quality time remains a persistent hurdle for the couple.

“There’s no way they’ll get much, if any, quality time together,” added the source. “Both of them will be so busy with totally separate agendas.”

Shelton reportedly experiences feelings of jealousy when Stefani is away, particularly during her intense rehearsals for an upcoming residency project. While he understands the necessity of her work, the distance reportedly takes a toll on his emotional well-being.

“But he misses Gwen terribly when she’s not around and can get quite jealous at the thought of her spending her time with other people while he’s thousands of miles away all by himself,” the insider noted.

Conflicts also arise regarding how to address these marital issues, as Stefani has reportedly proposed seeking professional counseling. Shelton has rejected the idea of therapy, preferring to handle their disputes without external intervention.

“The last thing Gwen wants is for Blake to feel hurt or underappreciated, which is why she’s suggested they work things out in therapy,” revealed the insider. “Blake appreciated the sentiment, but it really isn’t his style. He believes in solving problems the old-fashioned way, by communicating with each other, and didn’t want to involve a third party. So, they’ve struggled on, hoping the situation would resolve organically.”

In a separate conversation with Jeff Cavins on the Hallow YouTube channel, Stefani recently shared positive reflections on her relationship. She described her connection with Shelton as her first experience with a specific type of emotional devotion.

“I also experienced active love, I think, for the first time when I met my husband because I had never really received active love,” Stefani claimed.

She further explained that learning to accept such a dynamic was a significant personal adjustment for her.

“And I don’t think I knew how to even receive it. Like, it was just like I would be so uncomfortable when someone was sacrificing or actively trying to love me through their actions by maybe sacrificing something,” Stefani added.