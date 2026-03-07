FA Cup fifth round, Wrexham eye shock, Lionesses build up – matchday live, as it happened | Soccer

By / March 7, 2026
Hello, good morning and welcome to another Matchday live! It’s another FA Cup weekend and there are three games happening today, starting with Arsenal’s trip to Mansfield Town. Chelsea then travel to Wales to face Championship promotion hopefuls Wrexham, and in the late match Newcastle host Manchester City.

“,”elementId”:”34aed520-4f7c-43b8-8924-07396ae81db7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

We’ll also be previewing tomorrow’s fifth-round games and looking ahead to other fixtures happening across the EFL and Championship.

“,”elementId”:”e5ad9f51-fee2-40b7-ba72-738d9e38763b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

And finally, England are in action at lunchtime as they host Iceland in their second Women’s World Cup qualifier at the City Ground.

“,”elementId”:”ac8d28a0-81ad-46bf-80ea-7845a4270b3a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

We’ll be across it all this morning, so join us!

That’s all from me today. Thank you for keeping up with matchday live and I hope you have a lovely rest of your day.

