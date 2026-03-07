NYC Traffic Ticket Lawyer James Medows Issues Guidance on 2026 NY

James Medows, Esq

NYC traffic ticket lawyer James Medows highlights a critical license suspension risk following New York’s stricter 24-month DMV point look-back period.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — New York State’s most sweeping traffic enforcement changes in decades took effect on February 16, 2026, and drivers across the five boroughs are already feeling the impact. The DMV lowered its license suspension threshold from 11 points within 18 months to 10 points within a 24-month look-back period, and increased point values for some of the most common violations, including speeding and cell phone use. For the growing number of New York motorists receiving citations this spring, the message from Brooklyn traffic ticket lawyer James Medows is direct: do not simply pay that ticket.

“Paying a traffic ticket is an admission of guilt,” said Medows, a Brooklyn-based traffic ticket lawyer with over 1,100 five-star reviews. “Under the new DMV rules, a ticket that once seemed manageable can now push you past the suspension threshold faster than you’d expect, especially if you’ve had any prior violations in the last two years.”

Medows operates out of Brooklyn and serves clients throughout New York City, Long Island, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester, and across New York State. His practice covers the full spectrum of moving violations: speeding tickets, reckless driving charges, cell phone and texting tickets, red light violations, stop sign tickets, unsafe lane changes, failure to yield, and desk appearance tickets. He also handles CDL and trucking cases, where even a single conviction can put a commercial license and a driver’s entire livelihood at risk.

One of the most misunderstood aspects of fighting a traffic ticket in New York is how dramatically the rules differ depending on where the ticket was issued. Tickets issued in New York City are handled by the NYC Traffic Violations Bureau (TVB), a specialized administrative court that prohibits plea bargaining entirely. There is no negotiation, no reduction to a lesser charge. The outcome is either a complete dismissal or a guilty finding with the full fine and points attached.

“At the TVB, the only goal is a full dismissal,” Medows explained. “In courts outside the five boroughs, such as Long Island, Westchester, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, plea bargaining is available and we can often fight to reduce the charge to a non-moving violation that carries zero points. Knowing which court is handling your case, and what strategies are available there, is the first thing a qualified traffic court lawyer needs to assess.”

That distinction matters more than ever under the new 2026 point system. With the look-back window extended to 24 months, violations that would previously have fallen off a driver’s record before combining with a new citation can now stack, making it easier to reach the 10-point threshold that triggers a DMV suspension hearing.

Rising enforcement levels across the region are compounding the problem. Expanded speed camera programs near school zones, increased red-light camera coverage, and heightened police patrols in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and surrounding counties have all contributed to a surge in citations heading into spring.

Drivers who have received a ticket, whether a speeding violation, a cell phone citation, a reckless driving charge, or any other moving violation, are strongly encouraged to speak with an experienced traffic violation lawyer before responding to the court or the TVB. In New York, the 15-day window to enter a not-guilty plea passes quickly, and once a guilty plea is entered or a fine is paid online, there is no going back.

