Failed Mark Williams trade may have had untold effect on NBA trade deadline

The Charlotte Hornets became a hot topic at last year’s trade deadline due to Mark Williams’s failed physical. Apparently, teams still remember how awkward things turned out for the Hornets after their trade with the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded. So, there were trades this year that were consummated at least a day before the deadline.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, a front office person suggested that if there were more deals done earlier than usual, it’s because a trio of guys having issues with their physicals last year “freaked everyone out.” Williams drew special mention for the significant impact it had on both the Hornets and the Lakers.

As Hornets fans distinctly remember, the team had to take back Williams and return Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, the right to swap picks in 2030, and an unprotected 2031 first-round selection. They had no other option but to resume the rest of the 2024-25 campaign with a cumbersome reunion with their former starting center. Fortunately, he was professional enough not to create a stir in Charlotte.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have probably regretted the decision. For one, they had to rely on Jaxson Hayes and small-ball lineups to compensate for their lack of big man depth. With the trade deadline having passed when their deal with the Hornets was nixed, they had no other avenue to add a center.

Last offseason, they brought in Deandre Ayton. While the former No. 1 pick has had some strong performances in this campaign, he still pales in comparison to Williams, who is healthy and thriving with the Phoenix Suns.

All’s well that ends well for Hornets

In hindsight, though, things worked out just fine for Charlotte. It was still able to ship out Williams, receiving a 2025 first-round draft selection that it used on Liam McNeeley, a 2029 first-rounder, and the former Hornet disappointment, Vasilije Micic, whom it rerouted to the Milwaukee Bucks for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks.

The Hornets may have also learned their lesson from last year’s Williams debacle, as their biggest move this trade season has already been completed. It doesn’t look like they plan on making any more seismic deals after landing Coby White from the Chicago Bulls. Chances are, they are focused more on serving as trade facilitators to expand their draft capital even further.

Still, don’t sleep on the Hornets appearing on the news again. They still have another tradable piece that could help them fill a position of need or bring in more future draft picks.