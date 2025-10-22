Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for opening night

ESPN’s fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night’s games. Here you’ll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Tuesday’s games

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off Tuesday with two marquee matchups.

The reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets as OKC raises its first championship banner following a franchise-best 68-14 campaign. Houston, coming off a 52-win season and the addition of Kevin Durant, enters with renewed expectations and a chance to spoil the celebration.

Out West, the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers in a Pacific Division clash. With LeBron James sidelined until mid-November, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves lead a Lakers squad eager to make an early statement. Both games feature elite talent, compelling storylines and strong fantasy and betting angles to open the year.

Tuesday’s fantasy stream team

Rui Hachimura, PF/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (rostered in 16.5% of ESPN leagues): Hachimura is an excellent short-term streamer with LeBron sidelined by a right-side sciatica injury. Hachimura is expected to take on a larger offensive role after averaging 13.1 PPG and 5.3 RPG in 31.7 MPG last year. When James sat last season, Hachimura thrived, posting 19.3 PPG and 6.3 RPG. His expanded minutes and scoring upside make him a strong short-term pickup in all formats.

Cason Wallace, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (8.4% rostered): Wallace is locked into a larger role to start the season with Jalen Williams ruled out due to a wrist injury that could cost him another game or two this week. Wallace is a strong source of points, threes and steals. He averaged 10.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 APG and 2.0 SPG in seven games without Williams last season.

Alex Caruso, SG/PG, Oklahoma City Thunder (12.6%): Caruso stands to benefit from the absences of Williams and Isaiah Joe, as he should see additional minutes and field goal attempts on Tuesday night. A versatile two-way player, Caruso’s fantasy value comes from steady contributions across every major category, and he had a strong postseason, averaging 9.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.2 APG and 2.0 SPG.

Moody’s bets for Tuesday

Amen Thompson OVER 6.5 rebounds (-150) : Thompson broke out for the Rockets last season and earned a spot in Houston’s starting lineup. In 42 games as a starter, he averaged 9.2 rebounds per game. While the Thunder were exceptional defensively last year, leading the league in defensive rating during both the regular season and the playoffs, their style forces opponents into tough shots, creating extra rebounding chances for guards and wings. Thompson cleared this line in three of four games against the Thunder last season and in 15 of 18 games without Fred VanVleet, who is out this season with a torn ACL.

Kevin Durant OVER 3.5 assists (-145) : Even against an elite Thunder defense, this number feels low. With VanVleet out, Durant will take on a bigger playmaking role for Houston. He averaged 4.2 assists last season (4.4 APG for his career) with the Phoenix Suns, clearing this line in 58% of games. The Thunder allowed the fourth-fewest assists per game last year, but Durant remains the Rockets’ most reliable shot creator and should initiate much of the offense on Tuesday.

Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 rebounds + assists (Even) : Reaves went over this line in 45% of his 78 games last season. He averaged 8.9 rebound chances and 10.5 potential assists per game during that stretch. Reaves also cleared this mark in two of four matchups against the Warriors. With Lebron sidelined, Reaves gets more playmaking opportunities. He went over this line in four of five games last season with Doncic in the lineup and James out, averaging 12.6 rebound chances and 10.6 potential assists in those contests.

Luka Doncic OVER 47.5 points, rebounds and assists (-114) : Doncic enters the season in excellent shape after an offseason focused on conditioning. With LeBron out, Doncic will be asked to carry the offensive load for the Lakers, which suits the star just fine. Doncic averaged 30.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 8.8 APG in five games without James last season, and he should take on an even larger scoring role against the Warriors given the lack of offensive support around him.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Line: Rockets +6.5 (-105) | Thunder -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets +220 | Thunder -270

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 4.3, straight up 62%, 222.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT – Knee); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD – Ankle); Jae’Sean Tate, (GTD – Ankle)

Thunder: Thomas Sorber, (OFS – Knee); Ajay Mitchell, (GTD – Leg); Branden Carlson, (GTD – Calf); Chet Holmgren, (GTD – Shoulder); Isaiah Joe, (GTD – Knee); Jalen Williams, (GTD – Wrist); Kenrich Williams, (OUT – Knee); Nikola Topic, (OUT – Groin)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on NBC

Line: Warriors -2.5 (-115) | Lakers +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Warriors -145 | Lakers +125

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 222.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Alex Toohey, (GTD – Undisclosed); Jimmy Butler III, (GTD – Ankle); Moses Moody, (GTD – Calf); De’Anthony Melton, (OUT – Knee)

Lakers: Adou Thiero, (GTD – Knee); Maxi Kleber, (GTD – Quadriceps); LeBron James, (OUT – Pinched Nerve)