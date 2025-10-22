Tulsi Gabbard initiated interagency working group meeting biweekly since April with DOJ, FBI, CIA officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration agencies are working to expose the Biden administration’s “prolific and dangerous weaponization of government,” Fox News Digital has learned.

The Interagency Weaponization Working Group (IWWG) is made up of officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department, the FBI, the CIA and more.

Officials told Fox News Digital that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard initiated the Interagency Weaponization Working Group, which has been meeting biweekly since April to “share information, coordinate, and execute.”

DOJ TASK FORCE FINDS NUMEROUS INSTANCES OF ANTI-CHRISTIAN GOVERNMENT BIAS UNDER BIDEN

“The American people made a clear choice when they elected President Trump — to stop the Biden administration’s prolific and dangerous weaponization of government agencies against the American people and the Constitution,” Gabbard told Fox News Digital. “I stood up this working group to start the important work of interagency coordination under President Trump’s leadership to deliver accountability.”

She added: “True accountability is the first step toward lasting change.”

Officials told Fox News Digital the group was created to streamline information sharing across the government in support of the Trump executive order.

“Joe Biden’s Department of Justice targeted President Trump and anyone close to him, prosecuted pro-life advocates, treated parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists, and destroyed public trust in federal law enforcement,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News Digital.

GABBARD FIRES ‘DEEP STATE’ HEADS OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE COUNCIL TO ROOT OUT ‘POLITICIZATION OF INTEL’

“Under President Trump, we are working every day alongside our partners to end weaponization and restore one tier of justice for all,” Bondi said.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital that, “for years, Biden’s DOJ turned federal law enforcement into a political weapon.”

FLASHBACK: HOUSE WEAPONIZATION PANEL RELEASES 17,000-PAGE REPORT EXPOSING ‘TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT’

“Going after President Trump, pro-life Americans, and parents at school boards while letting real criminals run wild,” Patel told Fox News Digital. “Under Preisdent Trump, we’ve ripped that agenda out by the roots.”

Patel added: “We’re restoring equal justice under the law, one standard, one mission: Protect the American people.”

Officials involved pointed Fox News Digital to President Trump’s executive order, which says interagency coordination is needed to “ensure accountability for the previous administration’s weaponization of the federal government against the American people.”

GABBARD ESTABLISHES NEW INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE TO RESTORE TRANSPARENCY

The executive order had directed Gabbard, in consultation with the heads of other appropriate departments and agencies within the intelligence community, to “take all appropriate action to review the activities of the intelligence community over the last four years and identify any instances” of the weaponization of government.

Officials told Fox News Digital that the interagency group is “working to undo the Biden administration’s whole-of-government approach to abuse the powers of government against the American people.”

“The weaponization of government against Americans did not happen in one agency, one time,” an official explained. “It happened repeatedly over the duration of the Biden administration.”

FLASHBACK: FBI INTERVIEWED PRIEST, CHURCH CHOIR DIRECTOR AHEAD OF ANTI-CATHOLIC MEMO, HOUSE GOP FINDS

“That’s why, in order to depoliticize and deweaponize the government, it is important to understand what agencies carried out, what roles, and why,” the official continued. “The IWWG is essential for coordinating across agencies.”

But officials said the media has attempted to “negatively spin lawful oversight and accountability” by claiming it is a way for the Trump administration to weaponize the government against its political opponents.

FLASHBACK: BIDEN CAMPAIGN, BLINKEN ORCHESTRATED INTEL LETTER TO DISCREDIT HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY, EX-CIA OFFICIAL SAYS

“The irony is, accusing the Interagency Weaponization Working Group of targeting the president’s political opponents is classic projection and could not be further from the truth,” an official said.

The official said that there is “no targeting of any individual person for retribution.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“IWWG is simply looking at available facts and evidence that may point to actions, reports, agencies, individuals, and more who illegally weaponized the government in order to carry out political attacks,” the official said.

“The only people who fear accountability are the ones who never expected to face it,” the official continued. “Oversight is not the problem—abuse of power is.”