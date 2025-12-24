Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Russell Westbrook and Brook Lopez back into fantasy relevance

Happy Holidays! We’ve got another unusual week in the association, with zero-game slates and Christmas Day games on deck.

Let’s get into what we might expect moving forward.

Ware had an outstanding Week 9, culminating with a 28-point, 19-rebound effort against the Knicks.

STOCK UP

Brook Lopez — C, Clippers

The Clippers ended their five-game losing streak with a win over the Lakers this past weekend, but lost arguably their most durable player, Ivica Zubac, in the process. With Zubac out for at least the next few weeks, that provides Lopez a massive opportunity to become a relevant fantasy basketball option. In his first year with the Clippers, Lopez has underwhelmed and been completely out of the rotation for stretches while the team struggled. Yet, he took advantage of his increased playing time against the Lakers and finished with 11 points, three three-pointers, and a pair of blocked shots — anything along those lines should be expected as he presumably steps into the starting lineup for the time being. The veteran center has the potential to log some even better performances if the three-point volume remains. Nonetheless, Lopez is in a good spot, and if he plays well over the next couple of games, he could be a worthwhile fantasy option.

Russell Westbrook — PG/SG, Kings

It’s not all bad for everyone on the Kings; just ask Westbrook, who remains a nightly triple-double threat in his 18th NBA season. The BIG numbers aren’t there as frequently as once before, but the former league MVP is still getting the job done in several categories — he’s averaging his most points and assists since the 2022-23 season, and his most rebounds since Year 1 with the Lakers. And on high volume, Westbrook is shooting the best three-point percentage of his career. He’s taking advantage of his starting role with Sacramento and has been one of the team’s most productive players. His stock should continue to rise as he gets more comfortable and grows in his role.

Kyshawn George — SG/SF/PF, Wizards

George has hardly slowed down after a very fast start to his sophomore season. The scoring has fluctuated over the past week, mostly due to inefficient three-point shooting, but he has made up for it by functioning as an impactful passer, productive rebounder, and a disruptive defender who consistently collects stocks. The bottom line is that George is proving he can remain an impactful fantasy basketball player on any night, given his ability to be involved in several areas of the game — this is his floor. His ceiling is the occasions when he’s got it all clicking. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over his last three.

STOCK DOWN

Malik Monk — SG, Kings

It’s been a down season for the Kings and several of their veteran players. Of the many established names on the roster, Monk is the latest to find himself in an unfavorable spot. Before logging five minutes of game action in Sacramento’s recent come-from-behind win in overtime over Houston, he had spent the previous two in uniform but unable to crack the rotation. The versatile combo guard has, admittedly, been confused by the sudden lack of playing time , as have many followers, such as myself. Monk had combined for 34 points, eight assists, and six three-pointers in the two games prior to being benched, and also had 25 points and five threes in a game against the Rockets earlier this month. It doesn’t appear as though a return to the rotation is imminent, leaving him firmly in this “Stock Down” category.

Mark Williams — C, Suns

Williams’s lack of involvement and production on the offensive end has been both surprising and concerning, following an eight-game streak of double-digit scoring performances, which included four with at least 15 points. He hasn’t played more than 19 minutes in three of the last four games, resulting in five or fewer shot attempts and less than 10 points in said games. Williams is also collecting just 5.1 rebounds per game in December, far below the 9.1 he tallied in November and the 9.4 in October. Perhaps a more favorable matchup with the Lakers, whom he logged 20 points against in between his three recent low-scoring games, could get him back on track.

Andrew Wiggins — SG/SF/PF, Heat

It’s difficult to say exactly what’s caused the Heat to sputter over the past few weeks and lose seven of their last nine games. However, receiving minimal scoring production on offense from one of the team’s more proven players could be part of the issue. Whether due to low volume or inefficient shooting, Wiggins has scored better than 13 points only twice so far in December — he’s been even less productive as a scorer recently, averaging 9.0 points on 9-of-31 shooting over the past three games. Contributions on the defensive end have helped keep the fantasy production from falling off. Still, fantasy managers would like to see the former NBA champion pick up his scoring production and put together more well-rounded performances.