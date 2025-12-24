TV Trailers of the Week: Ponies, Young Sherlock, The Pitt: Season 2, Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 and More

Not since the days of Cagney & Lacey (yes, that old ‘80s cop show… look it up, young people) have we seen two women this sharp, this fearless, and this willing to weaponize exactly what they’ve got to get what they want.

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke and The White Lotus breakout Haley Lu Richardson make a crackling pair as two women thrown together by circumstance and forced to go deep undercover in 1970s Russia in this new Cold War–era espionage drama, Ponies, streaming next month on Peacock.

Think the cloak-and-dagger paranoia of The Americans, filtered through the period-era misogyny of Mad Men, with the unapologetic female firepower of Laverne & Shirley. That pretty much captures the charming, combustible chemistry between rising firecracker Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke, who’s returning to series work for the first time since her breakthrough run on Game of Thrones (and no, we don’t count Marvel’s Secret Invasion… let’s all collectively pretend that never happened, shall we?).

Created by Susanna Fogel, whose work is often laced with dark humor and sharp, female-forward storytelling (see: The Spy Who Dumped Me, Cat Person, Winner, and Booksmart), and run alongside showrunner David Iserson (Mr. Robot, Mad Men, New Girl), the series drops Clarke and Richardson into 1977 Moscow as Bea and Twila, two women who discover their significant others weren’t just CIA spies, but operatives killed on assignment under deeply suspicious circumstances.

Determined to uncover the truth behind their husbands’ deaths, they form an unlikely alliance, going undercover as a pair of ordinary secretaries at the U.S. embassy. The catch? They don’t know the first thing about spying… or the first thing about clerking for that matter (what’s a Xerox?). But what they lack in office skills, they more than make up for with sharp instincts, quick improvisation, and a willingness to weaponize their intelligence, charm, and sheer nerve to survive in a world that’s actively rooting for them to fail.

Lucky for Bea and Twila, the Russian KGB assassins won’t see them coming. “Cause in their eyes, they’re just a couple of PONI(E)S… persons of no interest. Harmless. Invisible. Easily dismissed. And that, of course, may turn out to be their very first mistake.

Also starring Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, and Vic Michaelis, Ponies is scheduled to debut Thursday, January 15th, on Peacock.

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie will return to the world of Sherlock Holmes early next year with a prequel series set to debut on Prime Video. Ritchie, who previously delivered a pair of hit Sherlock Holmes blockbusters starring Robert Downey Jr. as the famed know-it-all, is now spearheading a new Amazon original series that explores the early adventures of a young, swaggering, and cocksure Sherlock.

Not to be confused with Barry Levinson’s cult ‘80s classic, this Young Sherlock series charts a very different path, reintroducing the iconic detective as a 19-year-old Oxford student, played here by English actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin (nephew of Ralph and Joseph Fiennes).

For those who remember, Ritchie’s film version of the famed gumshoe was more of an action-forward bruiser than a stuffy parlor-room intellectual, leaning hard into physicality, bravado, and the kinetic spirit of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s literary creation. With this new series, we assume Ritchie will again lean into those same instincts, reshaping Sherlock’s formative years and perhaps showing us how the man became such a formidable force of intellect and attitude.

For instance, it seems the show will depict the very moment Sherlock meets his future arch-nemesis, James Moriarty, a fellow Oxford pupil whose wits and cunning match his own. The Wheel of Time’s Dónal Finn portrays Moriarty, while 3 Body Problem’s Zine Tseng co-stars as a young Chinese princess and skilled martial artist who may be at the center of a mysterious break-in and murder at the school. She becomes a person of interest, and perhaps Sherlock’s first encounter with the fighting skills of the East.

Meanwhile, Natascha McElhone (Californication, The Crown) takes on the role of Cordelia Holmes, Sherlock’s mother, while Max Irons (The White Queen) has been cast as Mycroft, Sherlock’s older brother. A mustachioed Colin Firth rounds out the cast as Sir Bucephalus Hodge, and in a perfectly on-the-nose bit of casting, Joseph Fiennes will make a guest appearance as Sherlock’s father, Silas Holmes.

As noted earlier, Joseph is Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s real-life uncle, making this a fun bit of family trivia. Funnily enough, Hero made his big break playing an 11-year-old Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince—the character who would later grow up to become He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Lord Voldemort, famously portrayed by Hero’s other uncle, Ralph Fiennes.

Young Sherlock is slated to debut Wednesday, March 4th on Prime Video. So, get those magnifying glasses ready… this mystery is just getting started.

Wait, do you hear that? Sirens, screams, and the unmistakable sound of everything spiraling out of control inside the emergency unit of a Pittsburgh hospital. That can only mean one thing… The Pitt is back, baby! And so are the unbelievable pressures facing Dr. “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) and his team on one long-ass shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

This Emmy-winning medical drama series came onto the scene in early January, quietly becoming everyone’s favorite show to cry to, stress over, and obsessively recommend to friends, usually with the warning, “It’s incredible… but will rock the crap out of you.”

In an era dominated by blockbuster IP tentpoles and prestige spectacle, The Pitt reminded everyone that stories about humans facing their lowest moments, whether scared, traumatized, exhausted, or barely holding it together, can still hit harder than anything with a multiverse or a superhero attached. Everyone knows someone who’s been sick and felt helpless because of it. Sadly, some of us have experienced the terror of having a loved one seriously ill in a hospital. And so, The Pitt doesn’t just hit close to home; it feels deeply human.

The question now is how Season 2 will live up to what came before, and whether this new season can raise the emotional stakes without losing the intimacy and grounded urgency that made the first season hit so hard in the first place. A good place to start is this: Season 2 unfolds on the Fourth of July, perhaps the single worst holiday imaginable for an already overburdened emergency unit. It also finds Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby attempting to take some much-needed time off, only to be forced into handing the reins to his replacement (played by new cast member Sepideh Moafi), who may have her own way of running the floor.

Emmy-winner Katherine LaNasa also returns as head ER nurse Dana Evans, called back in as backup for the day, while Patrick Ball’s Dr. Frank Langdon clocks in for his first shift back from rehab. He and Dr. Robby aren’t exactly on the best speaking terms. But something tells us that before the day is over, these two will be forced to confront everything they’ve been avoiding, whether they’re ready to or not.

Also returning this season are Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez, alongside Shawn Hatosy as night-shift attending physician Dr. Jack Abbott.

Executive produced by ER maestro John Wells alongside showrunner and creator R. Scott Gemmill, with Noah Wyle also serving as executive producer and writer, The Pitt may have arrived carrying the unfair label of being an ER ripoff. It has since blazed its own trail, becoming one of the best, and most accurate and realistic, medical shows in television history.

Season 2 arrives Thursday, January 8th, on HBO Max.

Let’s be honest. This Christmas feels a little more stressful than usual, especially with money being tight these days. But here’s a simple, budget-friendly idea: why not gather the family, fire up that old Netflix app, and dive into the second part of the Stranger Things finale. Sometimes the best holiday plans don’t cost a thing… just a couch, some snacks, and a trip back to Hawkins to face Vecna again.

Okay, maybe not the best idea, as your family will probably never talk to you again. But that’s not to say Netflix won’t be dropping the second part of its much-buzzed-about final season of its immensely popular original series, kicking off a holiday stretch clearly designed for max couch time and emotional damage.

When things left off in Part One, the whole Hawkins gang was stuck in a real pickle, surrounded by bloodthirsty Demogorgons. It looked like this might finally be it for our favorite group of bike-riding heroes, with Vecna tightening his grip and the Upside Down bleeding further into the real world. But then everything changed when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) showed he wasn’t just a scaredy-cat wimp after all, tapping into his inner power and turning the tables in a way that reminded us why Stranger Things has always been at its best when the quiet kid surprises everyone.

But it’s going to take more than Will, or Eleven, to bring Vecna down for good. It’s going to take a full-on group effort, every kid, every ally, and every last ounce of fight Hawkins has left if they’re going to survive what’s coming. Because what they thought the Upside Down was… was all wrong.

Now cue that damn Diana Ross song, and sing it loud: “Upside Down… Boy, you turn me… inside out! And ’round and ’round.”

Get ready to dance your heart out as Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 arrives December 25th, Christmas Day, at 5 p.m. PT on Netflix. ‘Tis the season… to turn the holidays upside down… and ‘round and ‘round.

Go behind the scenes of HBO’s latest Game of Thrones spinoff, serving as both a prequel and a tonal reset that leans into a lighter, more adventurous corner of Westeros. Set about a century before the events of George R. R. Martin’s flagship saga, the series looks back to an era defined less by brutal power plays and more by old-fashioned ideals of honor and chivalry. It follows a young, inexperienced knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), still unscarred by the realm’s cruelty, as he wanders the Seven Kingdoms with his mysterious royal-tied squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), discovering that doing the right thing is often the most dangerous choice of all. See how this creative team brought Martin’s beloved Tales of Dunk and Egg adventures to the screen.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster returns as Jack Dawkins (Dickens’ infamous Artful Dodger) now a gifted but slippery surgeon trying to outrun his criminal past in 1850s Australia. That fresh start collapses fast when his old mentor, Norbert Fagin (David Thewlis), resurfaces and tempts him back into the life he swore off. With the Governor’s fiercely ambitious daughter (Maia Mitchell), determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon, as his unlikely ally, Jack must lean on the very skills he hoped to bury to finally claim his freedom. And with Luke Bracey joining Season 2, expect bigger risks, sharper schemes, and even more swagger.

Andrew Lincoln may have spent the better part of the past decade on the hit zombie series The Walking Dead, but he’s now returned home to lead this chilling new British miniseries. He plays a shaken father who, after a personal tragedy, uproots his family from London to a quiet Scottish village—only to find himself pulled into a tightening web of suspicion and fear after befriending his morally dubious new neighbor, played by Trainspotting’s Ewen Bremner. Also starring Eve Myles and Indira Varma, the series cuts straight to a haunting question: how well do you really know your neighbors?

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly swaps Montana’s sunbaked vistas for the dark, wind-lashed Welsh coast in this haunting British crime thriller, stepping into the role of a woman driven by justice as old wounds claw back to the surface. From creator Claire Oakley, Reilly plays Jackie Ellis, a former detective turned teacher whose discovery of a drowned student reopens the unresolved trauma of her niece’s long-vanished disappearance. With Rafe Spall as her embattled ex-partner and Jonathan Pryce among the tight-lipped townsfolk guarding their secrets, the hunt for truth races against an approaching storm. In a town like this, nothing stays buried for long.

From the minds of comedy writer Katie Dippold (The Heat) and Emmy-winning director/producer Hiro Murai (Barry, The Bear), a coastal New England tourist trap finds a desperate-to-please mayor (Matthew Rhys) trying to turn a cursed, Wi-Fi-less island into a prime destination. Unfortunately for him, the local superstitions are horrifyingly accurate, forcing a stacked ensemble—including Stephen Root and Dale Dickey—to survive a resurgence of ancient terrors. Sometimes some vacation spots are better left off the map.

This new procedural series from executive producer Dick Wolf pairs a straight-laced FBI agent (Nick Gehlfuss) with a rogue CIA veteran (Tom Ellis) for a masterclass in clandestine friction. As they navigate Manhattan’s murky underworld of international plots and geopolitical secrets, the only thing thinner than the line between agencies is the patience they have for each other’s methods.

Nathan Fillion’s veteran patrolman is trading his L.A. beat for international waters as he dives into a global undercover mission that stretches far beyond city limits. This explosive new season finds the precinct’s finest juggling domestic gun-running rings with high-level terrorist targets across multiple continents. It’s the same badge-wearing heart we love, just with a much larger passport and significantly higher stakes.

Based on Hollie Overton’s best-seller Baby Doll, this gripping psychological British mystery series follows a young woman (Tallulah Evans) who returns to her quiet English town after escaping five years of captivity at the hands of a “trusted” teacher (Alfie Allen). The homecoming is anything but simple as her family is forced to confront a hidden history of trauma and the crushing weight of a community’s betrayal.

Alan Cumming returns to his Scottish highlands castle to host another round of high-fashion backstabbing and psychological warfare for a fresh crop of reality TV royalty. This nail-biting murder mystery game tasks the “faithful” with building a $250,000 pot while trying to sniff out the “traitors” before they’re eliminated under the cover of darkness. It’s the ultimate exercise in treachery where the tea is hot, the deception is ice-cold, and nobody is safe until the final banishment.

While celebrating 50 seasons of torch-snuffing, Jeff Probst sets the stage for another round of marooning an elite squad of all-stars (from game legends like Colby Donaldson and Cirie Fields to The White Lotus creator Mike White) back on the beaches of Fiji. This milestone season turns up the volume with unexpected cameos from Billie Eilish, Zac Brown, Jimmy Fallon, and MrBeast, demanding “everything” from the players in exchange for a spot in reality history.

The toxic carousel of Baird College is spinning again as Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) rekindle a romance that we all know is destined for a spectacular crash. While they promise “things will be different,” past indiscretions and fresh campus controversies threaten to drown their entire social circle in scandalous consequences. This twisty, collegiate melodrama remains the favorite for those who like to watch beautiful people make absolutely disastrous life choices.

Dave Chappelle steps back into the spotlight to take on a world that feels increasingly unhinged. With razor-sharp instincts and zero interest in playing it safe, he delivers hard truths, provocative observations, and punchlines that cut straight through the noise. It’s another stand-up set that thrives on discomfort, daring audiences to laugh at the cultural fault lines of the moment we’re all stuck in.

The master of the “dark and twisted” returns for his fifth Netflix special to school us on parenting fails, blackout bar stories, and the crushing weight of career regrets. Tom Segura leans into his signature cynical wit to explore the hilarious side of life’s most unpredictable (and often painful) lessons.

Kermit and the gang are reclaiming the spotlight for a triumphant special event that promises the perfect blend of felt-covered chaos and musical magic. With pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter joining the variety-show madness, we’re expecting high-note harmonies and Miss Piggy-sized drama in equal measure.

