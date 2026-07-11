Taylor Hicks reflects on ‘American Idol’ fame: ‘Enjoy the wave as much as you can’

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Winning “American Idol” made Taylor Hicks an overnight star, but the singer says life after the confetti fell wasn’t nearly as glamorous as many fans imagined.

Nearly two decades after capturing America’s vote in 2006, Hicks reflected on the realities of sudden fame, revealing the biggest misconception about winning one of television’s most popular singing competitions.

“It is a lot tougher than it seems,” Hicks exclusively told Fox News Digital.

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“I think opportunity creates luck. But with a little faith and a little luck, you can accomplish your dreams.”

The 49-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, native — known to millions as the leader of the “Soul Patrol” during his winning season — has spent years building a career that has included sold-out concerts, a Las Vegas residency, Broadway performances and television hosting.

WATCH: TAYLOR HICKS REFLECTS ON TOUGH REALITY AFTER ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ WIN

Looking back on the whirlwind that followed his victory, Hicks pointed out one lesson he wished someone had shared before his life changed overnight.

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“Well, 20 years is a long time to be in show business, but if I could look back and somebody would tell me some advice, I would probably say, ‘Be patient and trust in God.'”

Despite finding music success, Hicks said staying grounded has been key to navigating the entertainment industry.

He credited his Alabama upbringing and his parents for keeping him focused on what matters most.

TAYLOR HICKS CREDITS FAITH AND BLUE-COLLAR BIRMINGHAM ROOTS FOR KEEPING HIM GROUNDED AFTER ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ WIN

“One trait that my parents taught me and my values is to stay grounded and make sure that you are nice to others,” Hicks said.

“Karma’s a real thing, so be nice, be sweet and be happy.”

While Hicks has spent years building a career beyond “American Idol,” he shared with Fox News Digital that faith, perseverance and staying true to his roots have helped him weather the highs and lows that came with winning one of television’s biggest talent competitions.

Hicks had spent years performing locally before taking a shot at “American Idol” at age 29 — a decision that would instantly change the trajectory of his career.

But Hicks said today’s aspiring reality TV stars face a far more crowded battlefield than he did when he auditioned nearly 20 years ago.

“Luckily for me, ‘American Idol’ was the only game in town,” Hicks previously told Fox News Digital. “I think the last talent show that was on television was ‘Star Search.’ And once ‘Idol’ became so successful, I think ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ There’s all these entities that kind of popped up that you really have to compete for now. So I think it is tougher for contestants on shows like that, because they’re kind of spreading the love.”

Hicks remains grateful for the doors his “American Idol” victory opened.

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“The Mirror” singer knows firsthand that success in the spotlight can be unpredictable. Looking back at the moment he was crowned champion, Hicks said he would have given his younger self one important piece of advice.

“The first thing that I would tell myself right when I won ‘American Idol’ is enjoy the wave as much as you can because in this business, sooner or later, it’s going to crash, and you’ve got to catch another one.”

Hicks also reflected on America’s history and the stories of those who helped shape it.

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As part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, the “American Idol” winner performed “Nineteen,” a tribute honoring young Americans who answered the call to serve following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

WATCH: TAYLOR HICKS SHARES WHY AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY DESERVES CELEBRATION

For Hicks, the milestone represents a chance to recognize how far the country has come while looking ahead to the future.

“Well, I think we’ve come a long way as a country. From where we started, from our Founding Fathers to this point, this is an amazing time in history for our country and we all should be proud that we’ve made it to 250, and here’s to 250 more,” Hicks told Fox News Digital.

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Hicks is also keeping busy on the road, with several upcoming appearances on his schedule.

The country singer is set to perform at Flora-Bama Lounge on July 11 before heading to North Haven, Connecticut, where he will host the Connecticut Country Music Festival on Aug. 1.